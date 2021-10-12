Fall Water Main Flushing Set to Begin in Newport, Middletown and Portsmouth

As part of the Newport Water Division’s ongoing maintenance of the island’s water distribution system, water main flushing is set to run from Sunday, October 17 through Nov. 4th in Newport and parts of Middletown and Portsmouth.

The flushing will begin at 8:00 p.m. and continue until 4:00 a.m. Signs will be posted in each area before flushing begins.

Please be aware that during the flushing process, it is common to have discolored water with low water pressure. Flushing in one area may create discolored water in other areas. If you encounter discolored water following the hydrant flushing, run the cold water taps throughout your home (bathroom sinks and tubs, kitchen faucets, etc.) for 5 to 10 minutes or until water clears. This allows discolored water to work its way out of your interior household plumbing. It is recommended that use of water be minimized during the hours of flushing. Please call 845-5600 for additional information.

Please note that the following proposed flushing schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions.

THE NEWPORT WATER DIVISION FALL 2021 FLUSHING SCHEDULE

WEEK 1 – OCTOBER 17, 2021 – OCTOBER 21, 2021

The following list of streets will be areas where hydrant flushing occurs during the week of October 17, 2021, starting in Portsmouth at the Lawton Valley Treatment Plant, moving south to Middletown and Newport.

Redwood Rd., John Kesson Ln., Pasture Farm Dr., Greene Ln., Pocahontas Dr., Roy Ave., Rogers

ln., West View Rd., Squantum Dr., Oliphant Ln., Browns Ln., Vanicek Ave., Island Dr., North Dr.,

East Main Rd., Meadow Ln., Woolsey Rd., Corporate Pl., Forest Ave., Chases Ln.

Park Dr., Wyatt Rd., Berkeley Ave., Maple Ave., O’Neil Blvd., Beacon St., High St., Atlantic Dr.,

William Dr., Aquidneck Ave., Turner Rd., Honeyman Ave., Wyndham Hill Rd., Trout Dr., Hillside

Ave., Girard Ave., Admiral Kalbfus Rd., Goldenrod Dr., Continental Dr., Green End Ave.,

Boulevard, Bliss Mine Rd., Valley Rd., and John Clarke Rd.

WEEK 2 – OCTOBER 24, 2021 – OCTOBER 28, 2021

The following list of streets will be areas where hydrant flushing occurs during the week of October 24, 2021, starting on Sunday in Newport, progressing south, and in Middletown Easton’s Point, moving west towards Memorial Boulevard.

Reservoir Rd., Paradise Ave., Wolcott Ave., Allston Ave., Ellery Ave., Purgatory Rd., Tuckerman

Ave., Memorial Blvd., Broadway, Farewell St., Third St., Second St., Washington St., Malbone

Rd., Friendship St., Powell Ave., Warner St., Rhode Island Ave., Kay St., Eustis Ave., Gibbs Ave.,

Americas Cup Ave., Touro St., Connell Hwy., Catherine St., Church St., Old Beach Rd., Thames

St., Spring St., Ayrault St., Van Zandt Ave., and Bliss Road.

WEEK 3 – NOVEMBER 1, 2021 – NOVEMBER 4, 2021

The following list of streets will be flushed during the week of November 1, 2021, starting on Monday night, continuing in Newport. *Additional flushing shall be performed during this week to complete areas if needed.

Memorial Blvd., Bellevue Ave., Thames St., Spring St., Parker St., Annandale Rd., Berkeley Ave.,

Narragansett Ave., and Webster St., Leroy Ave., Shepard Ave., Ruggles Ave., Ochre Point Ave.,

Coggeshall Ave., Ledge Rd., Bateman Ave., Wellington Ave., Houston Ave., Wickham Rd.,

Brenton Rd., Harrison Ave., Carroll Ave., Beacon Hill Rd., Hammersmith Rd., Ridge Rd., Castle

Hill Ave., and Ocean Ave.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!