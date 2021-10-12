CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portsmouth, RI

Fall Water Main Flushing Set to Begin in Newport, Middletown and Portsmouth

By Christian Winthrop
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Ep1L_0cPDgBlu00

As part of the Newport Water Division’s ongoing maintenance of the island’s water distribution system, water main flushing is set to run from Sunday, October 17 through Nov. 4th in Newport and parts of Middletown and Portsmouth.

The flushing will begin at 8:00 p.m. and continue until 4:00 a.m. Signs will be posted in each area before flushing begins.

Please be aware that during the flushing process, it is common to have discolored water with low water pressure. Flushing in one area may create discolored water in other areas. If you encounter discolored water following the hydrant flushing, run the cold water taps throughout your home (bathroom sinks and tubs, kitchen faucets, etc.) for 5 to 10 minutes or until water clears. This allows discolored water to work its way out of your interior household plumbing. It is recommended that use of water be minimized during the hours of flushing. Please call 845-5600 for additional information.

Please note that the following proposed flushing schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions.

THE NEWPORT WATER DIVISION FALL 2021 FLUSHING SCHEDULE

WEEK 1 – OCTOBER 17, 2021 – OCTOBER 21, 2021

The following list of streets will be areas where hydrant flushing occurs during the week of October 17, 2021, starting in Portsmouth at the Lawton Valley Treatment Plant, moving south to Middletown and Newport.

Redwood Rd., John Kesson Ln., Pasture Farm Dr., Greene Ln., Pocahontas Dr., Roy Ave., Rogers

ln., West View Rd., Squantum Dr., Oliphant Ln., Browns Ln., Vanicek Ave., Island Dr., North Dr.,

East Main Rd., Meadow Ln., Woolsey Rd., Corporate Pl., Forest Ave., Chases Ln.

Park Dr., Wyatt Rd., Berkeley Ave., Maple Ave., O’Neil Blvd., Beacon St., High St., Atlantic Dr.,

William Dr., Aquidneck Ave., Turner Rd., Honeyman Ave., Wyndham Hill Rd., Trout Dr., Hillside

Ave., Girard Ave., Admiral Kalbfus Rd., Goldenrod Dr., Continental Dr., Green End Ave.,

Boulevard, Bliss Mine Rd., Valley Rd., and John Clarke Rd.

WEEK 2 – OCTOBER 24, 2021 – OCTOBER 28, 2021

The following list of streets will be areas where hydrant flushing occurs during the week of October 24, 2021, starting on Sunday in Newport, progressing south, and in Middletown Easton’s Point, moving west towards Memorial Boulevard.

Reservoir Rd., Paradise Ave., Wolcott Ave., Allston Ave., Ellery Ave., Purgatory Rd., Tuckerman

Ave., Memorial Blvd., Broadway, Farewell St., Third St., Second St., Washington St., Malbone

Rd., Friendship St., Powell Ave., Warner St., Rhode Island Ave., Kay St., Eustis Ave., Gibbs Ave.,

Americas Cup Ave., Touro St., Connell Hwy., Catherine St., Church St., Old Beach Rd., Thames

St., Spring St., Ayrault St., Van Zandt Ave., and Bliss Road.

WEEK 3 – NOVEMBER 1, 2021 – NOVEMBER 4, 2021

The following list of streets will be flushed during the week of November 1, 2021, starting on Monday night, continuing in Newport. *Additional flushing shall be performed during this week to complete areas if needed.

Memorial Blvd., Bellevue Ave., Thames St., Spring St., Parker St., Annandale Rd., Berkeley Ave.,

Narragansett Ave., and Webster St., Leroy Ave., Shepard Ave., Ruggles Ave., Ochre Point Ave.,

Coggeshall Ave., Ledge Rd., Bateman Ave., Wellington Ave., Houston Ave., Wickham Rd.,

Brenton Rd., Harrison Ave., Carroll Ave., Beacon Hill Rd., Hammersmith Rd., Ridge Rd., Castle

Hill Ave., and Ocean Ave.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Newport Buzz

Watch Hill waterfront estate sells for $8.5 Million

Lila Delman Compass continues to lead the market in Washington County with the significant sale of 3 Kidds Way in Watch Hill for $8,500,000. Lori Joyal, Managing Broker of Lila Delman Compass’ Watch Hill Office, represented the seller in this transaction. This marks the second highest sale in Westerly this year, according to data from the Rhode Island Statewide MLS.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, RI
Newport Buzz

Wally’s is moving to Thames Street

Wally’s Hot Dog Cart is moving on up and going brick and mortar! That’s right, everyone’s favorite saugy dog is moving into 464 Thames Street, the location of the recently closed Harry’s Burger Bar. Owners Brad and Morgan Head have teamed up with a local investor to realize their brick...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Newport Buzz

Governor McKee Breaks Ground for Washington Bridge North Project

Governor Dan McKee, U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, Congressman David Cicilline and Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) Director Peter Alviti, Jr. Tuesday joined with state and local leaders to break ground on the $78 million Washington Bridge North project. It will address the structural deficiencies of the westbound portion of the Washington Bridge, which carries I-195 over the Seekonk River between East Providence and Providence. The project also includes a new off-ramp to support economic development opportunities and other improvements to address chronic congestion issues on the Interstate.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
Portsmouth, RI
Government
City
Portsmouth, RI
Newport, RI
Government
Middletown, RI
Government
City
Middletown, RI
Newport Buzz

RIP Joseph Paul Silva

Joseph Paul Silva, 87, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away unexpectedly on October 11, 2021 at Newport Hospital. He was the husband to the late Evelyn Marie (Raposa) Silva who recently passed away on April 8, 2021, they had been married for 64 years. Joseph was born in Newport, on...
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

The Beatrice Opens in Downtown Providence

Paolino Properties has today announced the grand opening of The Beatrice, a new 47-room boutique hotel located in the bustling historic district of downtown Providence, Rhode Island. Situated in the iconic 1887 Exchange Building, The Beatrice is the first boutique hotel to open in Providence in nearly a decade, introducing a destination for today’s sophisticated traveler and an upscale gathering place for locals with the debut of the world-class Bellini restaurant by Ignazio Cipriani and an exclusive private rooftop club for members and hotel guests.
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Pressure#Flushing#Weather#Pasture Farm#Pocahontas Dr#Trout Dr#Goldenrod Dr#Continental Dr
Newport Buzz

Newport’s Old Fire Station 1 Hits The Market For $3,495,000

Newport’s old Fire Station Number 1, at 25 Mill Street, has hit the market for $3,495,000. The property is represented by Gustave White Sotheby’s International. “Fire Station No. 1” is one of the city’s most iconic buildings located in the heart of downtown Newport and steps from all the activities that makes this City special. Historical details include original and functioning barn doors, brass fire pole, and a 65’ lookout tower which is the highest private viewing spot in Newport. On the market for sale for the first time in over 30 years, this is an opportunity to purchase a one-of-a-kind building that is on the National Register of Historic Properties. It is a unique jewel in Newport’s collection of significant structures.
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

Newport named a Top 10 Small City in America by Condé Nast Traveler

Condé Nast Traveler just released its list of the Top 10 Small Cities in America and Newport made the cut coming in at number 10. More than 800,000 people voted. If you’re looking for some great spots to dine, we recommend hitting up local favorites such as Tavern on Broadway with their Buck-A-Shuck Wednesdays or The Deck on Waites Wharf, the perfect waterfront dining destination with live music Thursday – Sunday.
NEWPORT, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Newport Buzz

Newport Police need your help. Do you know this person suspected in 3 B&E’s in downtown Newport?

The Newport Police are requesting the public’s help identifying this person who is a suspect in 3 B&E’s in downtown Newport. If you recognize this individual contact Detective Jason Thurston @ 401-845-5766 or jthurston@cityofnewport.com or Detective Jared Johansen at 401-845-5756 or jjohansen@cityofnewport.com. Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity...
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

Join Us Along The Route of the Audrain Tour d’Elegance

As Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week comes into full swing, we are excited for the annual Audrain Tour d’Elegance, happening on Saturday, October 2nd!. The Tour is a chance for Concours d’Elegance entrants to take a scenic road trip through beautiful Rhode Island, and experience the beauty of the state from the comfort of their own vehicles.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Best of Newport, RI. Newport Buzz is the leading News Source for Breaking News, What's New and To-Do in Newport, RI.

 http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy