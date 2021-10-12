CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britain to invest in African ports as part of Western response to China

By Roland Oliphant
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritain is to pour hundreds of millions of pounds into developing African port infrastructure in a bid to win a "battle for economic influence" against China and other authoritarian states. CDC Group, the Foreign Office's investment arm, will jointly underwrite a £1.25 billion plan to expand three ports in Egypt,...

