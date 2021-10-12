LaMay, Roger W.

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleRoger W. LaMay, age 96 of Waupaca, passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, WI. Roger was born on August 5, 1925 son of the late Paul and Lelah (Anderson) LaMay in New London, WI. He joined the United States Army on May 15, 1945 and was honorably discharged on December 5, 1946. Roger married Luella Regel on September 16, 1950 in Waupaca, WI; she preceded him in death on October 30, 1986. Roger enjoyed building and flying model airplanes, playing Ice Hockey, hunting and silhouette shooting, engineer of his own model trains.

