Economy

FM Sitharaman highlights reforms undertaken by Centre during investors meeting in US

Birmingham Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston [US], October 13 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday addressed a roundtable meeting with institutional investors active across a wide spectrum of sectors including software, consulting, and investment management, in the US city of Boston. The event was organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of CommerceIndustry (FICCI)...

www.birminghamstar.com

