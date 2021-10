The writer is a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit. Imposing term limits on Supreme Court justices is a terrible idea that threatens to become more popular by the day. The latest support for this misguided change comes from President Biden’s Commission on the Supreme Court, which on Thursday released a draft expressing sympathy for the idea of doing away with lifetime tenure, noting backing for that change across the ideological spectrum.

