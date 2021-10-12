The Brewers insist their hitting woes in the NLDS have had nothing to do with finishing the regular season on cruise control

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleATLANTA – The Milwaukee Brewers' offense was sputtering long before they got to the NLDS and found life miserable against Atlanta's starting pitchers. But it was worth asking if they regretted focusing mostly on rest instead of results over the final week of the regular season after clinching the NL Central crown. The Brewers went 1-5 on a final trip to St. Louis and Los Angeles with players going in and out of the lineup.

