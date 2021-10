Women are “scared” to go out clubbing as police investigate reports of spiking through injection, campaigners have warned. Nightclub boycotts are planned across UK cities next week as students call for tighter security in nightclubs amid reports of women being attacked with needles.Police in Nottinghamshire and West Yorkshire have both received reports of spiking with injections. Officers in Scotland are also reportedly investigating alleged incidents.Zara Owen, 19, toldThe Independent she woke up after a night out in Nottingham last week with a “sharp, agonising pain” in her leg, a limp and no memory after a certain point.“I said to my...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 HOURS AGO