2 week forecast: Cold fronts aren’t going to do what they are supposed to

Just another day in paradise; afternoon highs again topped out in the mid to low 70s across the Tri-State under a mix of sun and clouds. If you have plans out and about this evening, make sure to grab a jacket before you head out - after seeing temperatures near 64° around dinnertime, the mercury will dip to 57° by 10 o'clock before falling all the way back down into the mid to upper 40s early Wednesday morning. Sure, tomorrow morning's lows of 47° will represent our mildest start to a day since this past Friday, but it's still going to make for a cool start to our midweek nonetheless. The combination of sunshine and southerly winds however, will help drive temperatures back into the low 70s by lunchtime - if you're planning on lunching outside Wednesday, make sure not to do so in the shade. Wind gusts near 15 mph at times during our lunch hour will make for a chilly brown bag lunch outdoors.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO