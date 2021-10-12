Moody Council holds public hearing on proposed zoning regulations amendment

By Nathan Prewett For the Tribune

MOODY – The Moody City Council held a public hearing on Monday, October 11, to consider a proposed amendment to the zoning regulations pertaining to R-1 (Single Family), R-2 (Single Family), and AG-1 (Agricultural).

City Attorney James Hill explained that the city’s Planning Commission requested the amendment. The amendment would increase the minimum lot areas and setbacks in the R-1 and R-2 zones. It also permits barndominiums as allowable use “subject to certain reviews” in the agricultural zone.

Hill said that as the city continues to grow and is the largest city in St. Claire County, crowding issues in schools, traffic, and elsewhere have risen.

“Higher density areas exacerbate those types of challenges,” he said. “And so what this does is it allows for the city in this area to have a slightly lower density area which will affect and address those particular matters hopefully in a way to allow our public infrastructure to keep up with the demand.”

One resident who did not say his name asked what the method would be to lower the density. Hill replied that historically R-1 developments have a minimum square foot of 15,000. The amendment would increase that to 20,000. In addition, R-2 lots would be increased to 15,000 from 11,9000 square feet.

A woman in the audience asked if this affected garden homes, but Hill replied that the amendment would not.

Aside from the questions asked by the public, no one spoke for or against the request, which will be brought up again for consideration at a meeting on November 8 at City Hall.

Before the public hearing was held, the council heard reports for September from department heads.

Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt reported 1,465 calls, 30 arrests, 45 warning citations, 32 citations, 43 misdemeanors, 44 felonies, and 16,745 miles were driven by police vehicles. In addition, $4,697.39 was spent on vehicle maintenance.

Moody Fire and Rescue Chief Larry Horton reported 196 responses, four fires (one residential, one vehicle and two rubbish, woods or grass), 115 emergency medical calls, eight wrecks, 23 public service, 27 lift assists, 19 false alarms, and two mutual aids are given. The average dispatch to enroute time was one minute and 11 seconds, and the average dispatch to arrival time was five minutes and 49 seconds.

Horton said that there were six annual inspections and 14 re-inspections by the Inspections Department.

In other business, the council:

Approved a request from Horton to purchase medical supplies for $2,000,

Approved a request from Hunt to purchase new tires for Car 358 for $603,

Approved a request from Hunt to purchase a new ignition switch and programming for Car 333,

Approved a request from Hunt to purchase new tires for Car 350 for $603,

Approved a request from Hunt to purchase new tires for Car 356 for $603,

Approved a request from Hunt to purchase uniforms for $2,000,

Approved a request from Hunt to pay ALEA for 10-33 program for $600,

Approved Doris Stanley Memorial Library Director Patsy Spradley’s request to renew ProQuest Fold3 ancestry database for October 1 – September 30 for $1,151.90,

Approved Spradley’s request to advertise and hire for a full-time librarian assistant,

Approved a request Public Works Director Steve Mitchell to purchase a Kubota tractor for $53,497.75,

Approved Mitchell’s request to purchase new tires for a Public Works vehicle for $670,000, and

Approved a proclamation recognizing the 2021 Alabama Farm-City Week on November 19 through November 25.

Meetings are held on the second and fourth Monday of every month at 6 p.m. at Moody City Hall on 670 Park Ave.