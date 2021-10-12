CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

San Diego plane crash audio suggests pilot may have been disoriented

By Daniella DeRobbio
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 7 days ago

Frightening audio from the single-engine plane that crashed in a San Diego neighborhood on Monday suggests the pilot may have become disorientated.

In the exchange, air traffic controllers urged the pilot to climb higher after realizing he was headed toward the ground.

“It looks like you are drifting off course,” a controller is heard telling the pilot in the audio first obtained by KUSI. “Are you correcting?”

“Low altitude alert. Climb immediately! Climb the airplaine. Maintain 5,000. Expedite the climb. Climb the airplane, please!” the controller pleaded as the pilot dangerously fell below 1,500 feet.

The pilot, identified as Dr. Sugata Das, a cardiologist from Yuma, Arizona, never successfully navigated the plane out of its dive.

The plane crashed in a residential neighborhood in Santee Monday afternoon, destroying two homes. The impact also killed two people: the pilot and a beloved neighborhood UPS driver.

“I believe the pilot was totally disoriented,” flight instructor Robert Katz told KFMB-TV, noting the flight data online showed a troubling final descent. “He [did] not know which way is up, and he is just along for the ride.”

The National Transportation Safety Board dispatched investigators to examine the deadly crash scene, but experts warned the investigation could last two years. The FAA is also investigating.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Santee, CA
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
State
Arizona State
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Pilot#Accident#Kusi#Kfmb Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FAA
KNX 1070 News Radio

Suspect killed in SWAT hostage rescue identified

The Los Angeles Police Department identified the suspect shot and killed by officers during a high-rise apartment hostage situation. 45-year-old Rudy Anderson died at the scene, the L.A. County Coroner said. Police responded to an armed man “committing several crimes” near 8th Street and Broadway late Friday. Anderson had reportedly...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy