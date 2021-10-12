CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Hills Village, CO

Man Sentenced For Shooting Cherry Hills Village Police Officer & Robbery

By Danielle Chavira
 7 days ago

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – An Arapahoe County judge sentenced a 20-year-old man to 44 years in prison for shooting and injuring a Cherry Hills Village Police officer in 2018. Angelo Alston pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder of a police officer and three counts of aggravated robbery.

Alston and three other people got inside a Cherry Hills Village home through an unlocked back door. Six people were inside at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e0oqw_0cPDdBsX00

(credit: CBS)

Alston and the other suspects held the victims at gunpoint and ordered them to open a safe. Cash and other valuables were then stolen.

Officer Cory Sack responded after someone called 911 and hung up. Sack ended up interrupting the robbery, and Alston shot him twice. Sack fired back and hit Alston in the hand. The other suspects took off with Alston not far behind them.

Sack suffered a shattered femur and a gunshot to his ankle. Prosecutors say one bullet narrowly missed his femoral artery.

In May of 2019, after Sack returned to work , he told CBS4 “I had a quick conversation with God, and he told me things are going to be okay. I had to crawl out of the home and, at that time, my partners were arriving to help save me.”

It was the first officer-involved shooting in the 74-year-long history of Cherry Hills Village.

Sack, his wife, along with other officers and Police Chief Michelle Tovrea attended the sentencing.

