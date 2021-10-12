Fortune 500 CEO: 'Work-life balance is a lie'

Denise Hamilton is CEO and founder of WatchHerWork. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own. Despite promises from across the corporate world to diversify leadership and give people of all backgrounds equal opportunities, women of color remain stuck with little to no progress in sight. A recent study from McKinsey and LeanIn.org found that while women overall have more high-ranking roles than in previous years, women of color make up just 4% of C-suite executives, a percentage that hasn't changed for several years. Women of color also continue to deal with discrimination at work, including just as many microaggressions as they did two years ago — all of which contribute to stress and burnout.

