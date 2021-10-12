CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dobbs Ferry, NY

Dobbs Ferry filmmakers create documentary about Dr. Anthony Fauci

By News 12 Staff
Two Dobbs Ferry documentary filmmakers got an up-close look at Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is now battling his second global health crisis.

Ali Moss and her husband Jon Bardin collaborated with two Emmy Award-winning directors to produce a National Geographic documentary chronicling the life and work of the nation's top infectious disease expert.

"We knew from the beginning that this film would be essentially a portrait of a man whose character was forged in the early years of HIV, AIDS, and tested in COVID," says Moss.

The filmmakers captured Fauci navigating a divisive political climate during the pandemic, but also showing a rare behind-the-scenes look at his family life.

Moss also saw Fauci as a humble and kind man -- and one who was not afraid to say he was sorry after reprimanding a filmmaker.

"I was out walking on the Old Croton Aqueduct Trail, and I see on my cellphone, Tony Fauci, and I was like 'What did I do now? Why is he calling me back?' And I picked up the phone and he says, "You know, Ali, I just want to apologize for how I treated you yesterday," says Moss.

Moss says Fauci's immediate reaction to the documentary was that he was glad he wasn't made out to be a saint because he has flaws like everyone else.

The filmmakers say they followed Dr. Fauci from March of 2020 at the start of the pandemic up until this past summer.

They say he never stopped working during the entire process.

healththoroughfare.com

Anthony Fauci Drops Exciting News About The Holidays

We’ve been living in a nightmare for almost two years now. Reality as we used to know it has changed drastically, and nothing seems to be what it once was. Our lives are currently governed by fear and uncertainty and things seem gloomier and gloomier during this fall. But now,...
ANTHONY FAUCI
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals the truth about the holidays with your family

The holidays are here again, and the coronavirus is still swirling in the air. But Dr. Anthony Fauci said getting the COVID-19 vaccine frees you up to spend time with your family. “If you’re vaccinated and your family members are vaccinated ... you can enjoy the holidays. You can enjoy...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
gilaherald.com

Editorial: Christmas and Dr. Fauci

Here we go again. Christmas is only a few months away and good old Dr. Anthony Fauci is already hinting we may have to curtail family and friend’s gatherings because of the dreaded COVID. I suppose Thanksgiving is also on Fauci’s no-no list. Apparently, he can’t stand people assembling to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
