Dobbs Ferry filmmakers create documentary about Dr. Anthony Fauci

Two Dobbs Ferry documentary filmmakers got an up-close look at Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is now battling his second global health crisis.

Ali Moss and her husband Jon Bardin collaborated with two Emmy Award-winning directors to produce a National Geographic documentary chronicling the life and work of the nation's top infectious disease expert.

"We knew from the beginning that this film would be essentially a portrait of a man whose character was forged in the early years of HIV, AIDS, and tested in COVID," says Moss.

The filmmakers captured Fauci navigating a divisive political climate during the pandemic, but also showing a rare behind-the-scenes look at his family life.

Moss also saw Fauci as a humble and kind man -- and one who was not afraid to say he was sorry after reprimanding a filmmaker.

"I was out walking on the Old Croton Aqueduct Trail, and I see on my cellphone, Tony Fauci, and I was like 'What did I do now? Why is he calling me back?' And I picked up the phone and he says, "You know, Ali, I just want to apologize for how I treated you yesterday," says Moss.

Moss says Fauci's immediate reaction to the documentary was that he was glad he wasn't made out to be a saint because he has flaws like everyone else.

The filmmakers say they followed Dr. Fauci from March of 2020 at the start of the pandemic up until this past summer.

They say he never stopped working during the entire process.