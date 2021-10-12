Digital Signage Company Broadsign on Targeted Marketing at DPAA Video Everywhere Summit
Adam Green, SVP of strategy at Broadsign, joined Cheddar from the DPAA annual Video Everywhere Summit and to discuss how the out-of-home advertising software solutions company has been able to engage and reach consumers amid the pandemic. Green noted that COVID forced a shift away from the typical billboard ad, but despite the reduced traffic, Broadsign was able to meet people where they were "It became a lot more focused, actually. At the height of the pandemic, out-of-home had never been as targeted a medium as that in its entire history," he said.
Comments / 0