Ms President US Enrollment Open!

Girls entering grades 4th to 8th are invited to enroll in the Ms President US program, which begins October 15th at the Ridgefield Library. The mission of Ms President US is to motivate and prepare girls to aim for the highest civic leadership positions and to know that they can achieve them. As Ridgefield's First Selectman, Rudy Marconi, stated, "Ms President US fills a niche that is very important - we need to have more women involved in politics, and this is a great foundation, building skills."