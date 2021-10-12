CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch trailer to ‘Colin in Black & White’; Robin Givens joins HBO Max reboot of ‘Head of the Class’; and more

By ABC Audio
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has released the official trailer to Colin Kaepernick‘s upcoming limited series, Colin in Black & White. As previously reported, the six-episode drama follows Kaepernick’s journey to becoming a civil-rights activist and professional football player. Co-created and directed by Ava DuVernay, the series focuses on Kaepernick’s young-adult years growing up in...

‘Dear White People’ Showrunner Jaclyn Moore on Why She’s Boycotting Netflix Over Transphobic Dave Chappelle Special (EXCLUSIVE)

Jaclyn Moore has always considered Dave Chappelle one of her “comic heroes.” “His shadow is huge,” says Moore, who was a writer and showrunner on Netflix’s “Dear White People.” “He’s a brilliant goofy comedian, he’s brilliant as a political comedian. He has been brilliant for so so long, but I also don’t think because you’ve been brilliant means that you’re always brilliant.” Moore announced on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday night that she would no longer work with Netflix after she watched Chappelle’s latest standup special, “The Closer,” which premiered on the streamer on Tuesday. In the special, Chappelle makes numerous jokes...
Colin Kaepernick's 'Colin in Black and White' Netflix Trailer, Release Date Revealed

Colin in Black and White, a limited series based on the high school experiences of Colin Kaepernick, will debut October 29 on Netflix. The series, which features narration from Kaepernick, is co-produced by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay. A younger version of Kaepernick is played by Jaden Michael, while Nick...
‘Colin in Black and White’ Trailer: Kaepernick Narrates His Origin Story in New Series

Activist and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and director Ava DuVernay have released the trailer for the upcoming Netflix series Colin in Black and White. The limited series premieres on October 29th. The show stars Kaepernick, Jaden Michael, Mary-Louise Parker, Nick Offerman, Amarr Wooten, Mace Coronel, and Klarke Pipkin. In the trailer, Kaepernick narrates as his younger self plays football. He discusses his wide-ranging emotions on the challenges he faced as a Black kid growing up with white parents in a white community. “It turned out my competition wasn’t only on the field,” he says in the clip. “I was in...
Tune In: ‘Colin In Black And White’ Gets Its First Official Trailer

More than one year after Netflix officially announced a new series starring athlete and activist Colin Kaepernick, the first trailer for the upcoming show has been released. A limited series, Colin In Black & White is co-created by Ava Duvernay, and will be available October 29. The show will focus on Kaep’s formative high school years in six 30-minute episodes. Here’s the official synopsis:
Colin in Black and White | Official Trailer | Netflix

What you know isn’t the entire story. From Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay, Colin In Black and White shows the coming of age story of a kid who just wanted to play ball, but was destined for much more. Jaden Michael stars as young Colin Kaepernick in this six-part series about the athlete turned activist’s high school years. Colin In Black and White premieres October 29, only on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/ColinInBlacka…
Your TV Source Roundup: Robin Givens Returns to ‘Head of the Class’ First Look, ‘The Shrink Next Door’ Premiere Date, ‘Squid Game’ Tops ‘Bridgerton’, ‘Tales Of The Walking Dead’ Ordered, ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’ Return Date, Mark Harmon Exits ‘NCIS’ and More!

We have our first look at HBO Max’s upcoming Head of the Class reboot series. Robin Givens returns to the series which originally aired on ABC from 1986 – 1991. The ten episode season will premiere November 4. Apple TV+’s new limited series The Shrink Next Door has been given...
Ava DuVernay Releases Trailer for ‘Colin in Black and White’

The trailer for Ava DuVernay’s hotly-anticipated limited series, “Colin in Black and White” has been released by Netflix. The series details Kaepernick’s youth. Throughout high school, Kaepernick has to deal with issues of class and race. Things are particularly tricky for young Kaepernick, who also has to navigate being a Black child adopted into a white family.
First ‘Head of the Class’ Revival Series Image Sees the Return of Robin Givens’ Darlene

In a world full of reboots and remakes, many 80s and even 90s kids will be excited to know that Head of the Class is on its way back to our screens and we've got your first look right here at Collider! HBO Max is at the head of this new production which will premiere on the streaming platform on November 4th. Even better than being so close to the air date is the fact that all ten episodes of this new take to the old series will be available all at once, meaning a full day of binge-watching is surely in order.
Gal Gadot Is ‘So Happy’ to Have Catwoman Zoë Kravitz as a Female ‘Comrade’ in DC Universe (EXCLUSIVE)

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Wonder Woman approves of Robert Pattinson as the new Batman and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman! “Rob looks amazing,” Gal Gadot told me last night at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event at the Academy Museum when I asked if she had seen the new “The Batman” trailer. “I love his voice and I love the whole tone of everything. “And I love Zoë. She looks incredible. She’s a sweetheart. She’s a talented woman,” she continued. “And I’m so happy to have another female as a comrade.” So when does Gadot think we’ll see an all-female superhero movie with...
HBO Max's DMZ Releases First Trailer at DC FanDome

Happy DC FanDome Day, DC fans! The four-hour event is in full swing, and it's featured a lot of exciting reveals about the upcoming content from DC, including movies, television, comics, and games. There are many returning DC shows to look forward to as well as some new ones, including Ava DuVernay's DMZ, the upcoming HBO series that's based on the comic of the same name. The show was ordered to series last November, but not much has been revealed from the show's set. However, we did see a fun video of Rosario Dawson channeling her Star Wars character while filming DMZ back in August. In addition to Dawson, the futuristic drama series is also set to star Benjamin Bratt and will follow the second American Civil War. DC FanDome released a behind-the-scenes video promoting the series, and you can check out photos from it below.
