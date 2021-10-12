Watch trailer to ‘Colin in Black & White’; Robin Givens joins HBO Max reboot of ‘Head of the Class’; and more

In a world full of reboots and remakes, many 80s and even 90s kids will be excited to know that Head of the Class is on its way back to our screens and we've got your first look right here at Collider! HBO Max is at the head of this new production which will premiere on the streaming platform on November 4th. Even better than being so close to the air date is the fact that all ten episodes of this new take to the old series will be available all at once, meaning a full day of binge-watching is surely in order.

