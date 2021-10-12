Every celebrity's Disney Heroes performance on 'Dancing With the Stars,' ranked from worst to best

Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy during their samba routine to "I Just Can't Wait To Be King" from "The Lion King." ABC/Eric McCandless

"DWTS" contestants and pros celebrated Disney heroes on Monday with their ballroom routines.

The couples danced to songs from movies like " Cinderella ," " Moana ," and " The Jungle Book ."

There were no eliminations on Monday. Everyone continued on to Tuesday's Disney Villains Night.

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess. ABC/Eric McCandless

Brian Austin Green and girlfriend Sharna Burgess scored 25 out of 40 with their waltz to "Someday My Prince Will Come" from "Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs." The judges weren't fond of the couple's PDA while dancing.

Watch their dance below.

Matt James and Lindsay Arnold. ABC/Eric McCandless

Matt James got a slightly higher score of 26 out of 40 for his quickstep to "The Incredits" from "The Incredibles" with partner Lindsay Arnold, but his costume was very memorable.

Watch their dance below.

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke. ABC/Eric McCandless

Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke scored 27 out of 40 with their jive to "Stand Out" from "A Goofy Movie."

Watch their dance below.

Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong. ABC/Eric McCandless

Kenya Moore did a contemporary dance routine to "How Far I'll Go" from "Moana" with partner Brandon Armstrong. The pair scored 29 out of 40.

Watch their dance below.

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach. ABC/Eric McCandless

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach danced the foxtrot to "Let It Go" from "Frozen," scoring 30 out of 40.

Watch their dance below.

The Miz and Witney Carson. ABC/Eric McCandless

The Miz danced the quickstep to "Friend Like Me" from "Aladdin" with partner Witney Carson and scored 31 out 40.

Watch their dance below.

Melanie C and Gleb Savchenko. ABC/Eric McCandless

Spice Girl Melanie C and pro Gleb Savchenko scored 31 out of 40 with their jazz routine to "Step In Time" from "Mary Poppins."

Watch their dance below.

Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater. ABC/Eric McCandless

While Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater initially scored 30 out of 40 for their Paso Doble to "I'll Make A Man Out of You" from "Mulan," the judges awarded them an extra two points for the Mickey Dance Challenge routine.

Allen and Slater ended the night with 32 out of 40 for their unique take on the first-ever Mickey Dance Challenge where Disney icon Mickey Mouse gave the contestants dance moves they had to incorporate into their routine.

Watch their dance below.

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten. ABC/Eric McCandless

Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten scored 32 out of 40 with their rumba to "You'll Be In My Heart" from "Tarzan."

Watch their dance below.

Suni Lee and Sasha Farber. ABC/Eric McCandless

Suni Lee and pro Sasha Farber's salsa to "Colombia, Mi Encanto" from the upcoming Lin-Manuel Miranda film "Encanto" scored 33 out of 40.

Watch their dance below.

Olivia Jade Giannulli and Val Chmerkovskiy. ABC/Eric McCandless

Olivia Jade Giannulli and Val Chmerkovskiy's samba routine to "I Just Can't Wait To Be King" from "The Lion King" scored 35 out of 40.

Judge Derek Hough praised the performance , telling Giannulli she was quickly becoming one of his favorite dancers to watch this season.

Watch their dance below.

JoJo Siwa and partner Jenna Johnson. ABC/Eric McCandless

JoJo Siwa and partner Jenna Johnson's Viennese waltz to "A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes" from "Cinderella" earned one of the top scores of the night.

Siwa and Johnson's dreamy dance tied them with Giannulli and Chmerkovskiy for second place.

Watch their dance below.

Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev. ABC/Eric McCandless

Melora Hardin was at the top of the leaderboard on Monday with her quickstep to "I Wan'na Be Like You" (from The Jungle Book) with partner Artem Chigvintsev. The pair scored 36 out of 40.

Watch their dance below.