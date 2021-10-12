CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

People on the Move

bizjournals
 10 days ago

Mark leads a national real estate advisory team, The Hefner Team, representing people, investors, companies and governments that own, lease and occupy all types...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Workplace flexibility isn’t just for tech companies

It may be hard to believe now, but it wasn’t very long ago when we lived in a world where it was mostly tech companies that boasted perks like flextime and remote work. For everyone else, going into the office every day was a given. Fast-forward to today and we...
SMALL BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Cannabis real estate lender Pelorus Equity quadruples fund size to $1 billion

Specialty lender Pelorus Equity Group Inc. on Wednesday said it's increasing its privately held mortgage real estate investment trust, the Pelorus Fund, to $1 billion from $250 million to raise capital for bridge commercial real estate loans for cannabis businesses. The Laguna Hills, Calf., firm is launching a new, stabilized lending program with three- to five-year amortizing loans. "Our company launched its $100 million offering in 2018, and then in 2020, upsized it to $250 million, but with the 300% growth we've experienced in 2021, we continue to see an acceleration of institutional interest in our thesis and core strategy," said Dan Leimel, CEO of Pelorus Equity Group and manager of the Pelorus Fund. The company expects to have more than $250 million of assets under management by the end of the year. Founded in 2010, Pelorus has completed 58 commercial real-estate loan transactions and deployed $225 million to cannabis businesses.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Commercial Real Estate#Marcus Millichap#Principal Broker#Wa#Nv#The Hefner Team
bizjournals

$300 million Kurve on Wilshire apartment tower opens

Residents have begun moving into a new $300 million multi-use development in MacArthur Park on the border of Koreatown and Downtown Los Angeles. The first 200 apartments in the 644-unit tower are open for business. Called Kurve on Wilshire, the 23-story complex is located at 2801 Sunset Place near Wilshire...
LOS ANGELES, CA
bizjournals

Exclusive: Prolific D.C.-area real estate team shifts affiliation to Compass

A year after leaving Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP), a prolific high-end real estate team is returning. The Sebastien and Daniel Alliance — including Sebastien Courret, Daniel Brewer, director of operations Lindsay Cochran McNerney and project manager and Realtor Max Bennink — has resumed its affiliation with Compass after a one-year stint with Washington Fine Properties. Courret and Brewer, who say their team has $60 million in sales year-to-date, said the data platform at Compass drew them to return to the agency they'd previously worked with since 2015 and 2016, respectively.
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

From the Editor: Change is knocking at my front door

They tore down my neighbor’s house last week. It wasn’t a surprise, of course. Our delightful neighbor, a retired teacher who had lived in the 1,400-square-foot ranch since 1966, had told us she was selling to move closer to her adult son. It sounded like the decision was somewhat precipitated...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
realtybiznews.com

Homeowner’s Guide: A Few Essential Tips for Rental Property Owners in 2021

If you’ve looked around the housing market recently, especially within the last year or so, you may have noticed that property values are much higher than in recent years. As such, the price of rent has also increased, and while this is a burden for many, if you own a rental property, you’re probably not complaining.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Meet the 2 women who started a small East Bay drug research operation that now hopes to reach 150 employees

The small contract drug research organization Amy Kong and Chung Chun dreamed of starting seven years ago has grown big. Bionova Scientific Inc. formally opened a nearly 60,000-square-foot facility Wednesday in Fremont — about triple the space it had a couple years ago — with 80 employees. Company leaders say it plans to reach 150 employees.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bizjournals

AJ Capital Partners emerges as Cotton Eyed Joe building buyer

AJ Capital Partners has emerged as the buyer of Lower Broadway’s “Cotton Eyed Joe” building, and the firm appears to have renovations in store. Public records show that the developer paid $24.5 million for 200 Broadway, but received a $34.5 million construction loan. Permit filings from Sept. 16 indicate that AJ Capital is pursuing rooftop and storefront alterations on the site. No other details, including renderings, were publicly available.
BUSINESS
columbiabusinessreport.com

Pandemic-driven eviction concerns worry tenants, landlords

Ask financially strapped South Carolina tenants and their landlords to sum up the past several months and two words will probably be at the top of the list: confusion and frustration. Earlier this year, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic led the Centers for Disease Control to continue extending a nationwide moratorium...
HOUSE RENT
Reuters

Trump deal delivers $420 mln windfall for wondering dealmaker

Oct 21 (Reuters) - A merger with former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture has delivered a potential windfall of $420 million for a former finance executive who has been trying for a decade to reinvent himself as a serial dealmaker. Benessere Capital CEO Patrick Orlando's stake in...
POTUS
bizjournals

The Fund XX ready to make seed investments in women-led startups

The Fund XX, whose founders include a Pittsburgh software entrepreneur, on Thursday announced that the early stage fund staking women-led businesses across the U.S. has reached its first close, meaning it can begin evaluating deals and investing. The amount raised was not disclosed but the new fund will likely be...
ECONOMY
oswegonian.com

Minimum wage must increase

As Americans are finishing the war against COVID-19 pandemic, a new war seems to be heating up. As those in the media would call it, “Striketober” is making itself out to be more than just phase. Workers across the nation are starting to go on strike; as more than 10,000...
LABOR ISSUES

Comments / 0

Community Policy