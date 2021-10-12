CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

“Hello, Sidney…”: Trailer drops for final ‘Scream’ movie

By ABC Audio
weisradio.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeve Campbell, Courteney Cox and her ex-husband, David Arquette, are reunited in the new trailer for the fifth Scream film. The Boys‘ Jack Quaid, along with Marley Shelton, Melissa Barrera

www.weisradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fairfield Mirror

Five Bone-Chilling Horror Movies to Watch This October

If there is anything that people associate October with, it is Halloween. A holiday where scaring your friends, getting candy and wearing unique costumes is incredibly popular. Halloween is a rare day where people put aside their differences and have fun with one another. And if there is any medium that people associate Halloween with, it is horror movies. The horror genre is in a mixed bag right now; for every successful and well-made entry in the genre comes an onslaught of cheap films that makes me question my love for the genre. However, if you are looking for fun but also terrifying movies this holiday season, you have come to the right place.
MOVIES
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

‘Scream’ Trailer: Ghostface Is Back

Unfortunately for her and the rest of the residents of Woodsboro, it’s old Ghostface, that masked, horror-movie-obsessed killer from four previous Scream films. Granted, in each movie, Ghostface has been a role inherited by a different (or multiple different) psychopaths. And so a decade since the last Scream, a new Ghostface emerges to terrorize Sidney (Neve Campbell) and the rest of Woodsboro all over again. Also returning for this new Scream are original cast members Courteney Cox (as reporter Gale Weathers) and David Arquette (as bumbling police officer Dewey Riley).
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

‘Scream’: First Images from the Brand New Movie Feature Sidney, Gale, Dewey, Ghostface and More!

One of the most hotly anticipated movies on the horizon, the Scream franchise returns to theaters on January 14, 2022. The filmmaking team this time around includes directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett, as well as producer Chad Villella, the three members of the filmmaking group known as Radio Silence (Ready or Not, V/H/S, Southbound).
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neve Campbell
Person
Roger L. Jackson
Person
Marley Shelton
Person
Wes Craven
Person
Tyler Gillett
Person
Jack Quaid
Person
Jenna Ortega
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Melissa Barrera
Person
David Arquette
startattle.com

Scream (2022 movie) Horror, trailer, release date, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox

Scream (aka Scream 5 or V Scream) follows the story of a young woman who returns to her old hometown, only to encounter horrific m—-er cases connected to a notorious Ghostface-masked serial k—er. This American meta slasher film serves as the fifth installment of the Scream film series. The film...
MOVIES
Syracuse.com

New ‘Scream,’ ‘Home Alone’ remake trailers prove your favorite movies will never die

Is Hollywood out of ideas, or just cashing in on nostalgia? Two new movie trailers released Tuesday prove your favorite films will never die. The first trailer for “Scream 5,” officially titled simply “Scream” — yes, the same name as the 1996 original horror flick — brings back Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette for a horror reboot/sequel/requel that will carry on late creator Wes Craven’s legacy. They’ll face the Ghostface killer alongside “Scream 4″ cast member Marley Shelton and a new cast that includes Melissa Barrera (”In the Heights”), Dylan Minnette (“13 Reasons Why”), Jack Quaid (“The Boys”), Jenna Ortega (“Yes Day”), Jasmin Savoy Brown (“The Leftovers”), and Mason Gooding (“Dear White People”).
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Paramount
The Hollywood Reporter

Danny DeVito Joins LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson in ‘Haunted Mansion’ (Exclusive)

Danny DeVito has joined the luminous cast of Haunted Mansion, Disney’s ghostly family adventure based on one of the company’s signature theme park rides. DeVito, whose last big-screen studio appearance was in 2019’s Jumanji: The Next Level, boards a project that already has LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson and Rosario Dawson on the call sheet. Justin Simien, who previously helmed Dear White People and Bad Hair, is making his big-budget studio debut on Mansion, which began production last week in New Orleans and Atlanta. The details of the story and script by Katie Dippold are being kept deep in the bayou. The film follows a...
MOVIES
meaws.com

Scream 5 trailer is finally here and Ghostface has never been so brutal

The two-minute teaser sees a brand new Ghostface wreaking havoc on a new generation of teens in Woodsboro, including Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sonia Ammar, Jack Quaid and Melissa Barrera. After the new series of murders begin, Dewey Riley (Arquette) calls...
TV & VIDEOS
GeekTyrant

Final Trailer for DUNE Reminds That This Movie Is Only the Beginning

Warner Bros. has just dropped the final trailer for Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic Dune, and it sets the stage for all out war. The trailer offers up some new footage and also reminds us that this film is only the beginning. The filmmaker has made it clear that he has a sequel ready to got and that he is also planning a third one as well.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
purecountry1067.com

First Trailer for ‘Scream’ Released

Paramount Pictures has just dropped the first trailer for the newest edition of the film ‘Scream.’. The killer with the ghost mask can be seen in the first moments of the trailer. There’s also a new take on the original “the call is coming from inside the house” moment, this time with text messages.
MOVIES
Star News Online

We all 'Scream': 2 new movie trailers drop for upcoming Wilmington-made horror films

In addition to the Friday release of Wilmington-shot slasher flick "Halloween Kills," horror fans got first looks this week at two other scary movies made in the Port City. Tuesday saw the release of the trailer for the latest movie in the popular "Scream" series, which shot in in Wilmington in 2020. As of Wednesday, the trailer for "Scream" 2022 and the return of the masked, robed Ghostface killer, already had 6 million views.
WILMINGTON, NC
1045wjjk.com

First Trailer For New Scream Movie Brings Back Ghostface And Old Favorites. Do You Like Scary Movies?

​”Hello Sidney”! The terrifying first trailer for the new “Scream” movie unveils the iconic Ghostface killer along with other “old” cast favorites!. Dewey (David Arquette) convinces Sidney (Neve Campbell) to come back to Woodsboro when a new series of murders starts. Naturally they team up again with Gale (Courtney Cox) to take on a new Ghostface killer.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Narcos: Mexico’: Netflix Drops First Trailer For Third And Final Season

The third and final season of Narcos: Mexico is gearing up to premiere on Nov. 5, and Netflix has just revealed the narco drama’s first trailer. The 10-episode new season is set in the ’90s when the globalization of the drug business ignites. It examines the war that breaks out after Félix Gallardo’s (Diego Luna) arrest. As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty – and every arrest, murder, and take-down only pushes real victory further away.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy