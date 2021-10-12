“Hello, Sidney…”: Trailer drops for final ‘Scream’ movie

Is Hollywood out of ideas, or just cashing in on nostalgia? Two new movie trailers released Tuesday prove your favorite films will never die. The first trailer for “Scream 5,” officially titled simply “Scream” — yes, the same name as the 1996 original horror flick — brings back Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette for a horror reboot/sequel/requel that will carry on late creator Wes Craven’s legacy. They’ll face the Ghostface killer alongside “Scream 4″ cast member Marley Shelton and a new cast that includes Melissa Barrera (”In the Heights”), Dylan Minnette (“13 Reasons Why”), Jack Quaid (“The Boys”), Jenna Ortega (“Yes Day”), Jasmin Savoy Brown (“The Leftovers”), and Mason Gooding (“Dear White People”).
Comments / 0