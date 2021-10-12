LPD identifies teen in deadly South Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Tuesday, the Lubbock Police Department identified the teen victim in a deadly shooting that occurred over the weekend in South Lubbock.

Officers responded to the Echelon Apartments, 13407 Indiana Avenue, at about 1:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired, according to an LPD news release.

Police identified the victim as Alejandro Basilio, 15, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the incident escalated when four people arrived at the apartment complex to meet up with another man for a drug transaction. The man in the transaction was robbed.

A police report said the man had a firearm and shot at the vehicle where Alejandro was sitting in the backseat.

Read the full news release for more information below:

