LPD identifies teen in deadly South Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Tuesday, the Lubbock Police Department identified the teen victim in a deadly shooting that occurred over the weekend in South Lubbock.

Officers responded to the Echelon Apartments, 13407 Indiana Avenue, at about 1:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired, according to an LPD news release.

Police identified the victim as Alejandro Basilio, 15, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the incident escalated when four people arrived at the apartment complex to meet up with another man for a drug transaction. The man in the transaction was robbed.

A police report said the man had a firearm and shot at the vehicle where Alejandro was sitting in the backseat.

Read the full news release for more information below:

(NEWS RELEASE) LUBBOCK, Texas -– The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left a teenager dead.

Lubbock Police Officers responded to the Echelon Apartments, located at 13407 Indiana Avenue at 1:28 a.m. following reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located 15-year-old Alejandro Basilio with a gunshot wound. Basilio was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears four people arrived at the apartment complex to meet a male for a drug transaction. The male involved in the transaction was robbed. He then produced a firearm and shot at the vehicle where Basilio was seated in. Basilio was struck by gunfire.

The Metro Unit investigation is ongoing.

(This is a news release from LPD)

