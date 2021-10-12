Why Traditional Knowledge and Indigenous Peoples’ Rights Must Be Integrated Across the New Global Biodiversity Targets
Most of the earth’s biodiversity is located on the territories of the world’s half-billion Indigenous Peoples, who manage about a quarter of the world’s land. Yet only four out of 21 of the proposed biodiversity targets – setting out urgent action to stem biodiversity loss by 2030 – mention Indigenous Peoples and local communities (IPLC) or traditional knowledge.goodmenproject.com
Comments / 4