Why Traditional Knowledge and Indigenous Peoples’ Rights Must Be Integrated Across the New Global Biodiversity Targets

The third meeting of the Council of the Wisdoms of the Earth’s Peoples was held on 09.04.2021, with all seven networks present. With satisfaction, we have observed that the experiment of the Parliament of Planetary Citizenship has been consolidating to the extent that the functioning of the working groups gives organicity to the process, that each Councilor is assuming a function, and collectively, in the WGs , provides service to the Parliament experiment. In this way, the Pact of Conviviality established is being practiced, interpersonal trust is growing, disagreements give way to dialog, and agreements are being reached. The dynamics of exercising a new policy is being built little by little, without hierarchies, with equal protagonism between men and women and between the networks, in an environment of cordiality and mutual respect, beyond disagreements.

SOCIETY ・ 1 DAY AGO