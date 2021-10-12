Rest of the week remains sunny & dry; weekend front to bring showers and fall like temperatures

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Weather pattern remains largely unchanged although we have a boundary towards our northwest draped across Tennessee and back into Mississippi. This boundary washes out as high pressure keeps us dry for the time being. You will see mostly sunny skies with a few cumulus clouds out and about similar to what we have seen over the past several days. Afternoon highs stay consistent with readings in the mid to upper 80s before a weekend from arrives.