PITTSBURGH — Watch for foggy spots early Wednesday, with low visibility slowing your commute. Fog will make it hard to see in spots, so watch bus stops and allow extra distance between you and the car in front of you.

Warm temperatures will make headlines again Wednesday, with highs in the mid 70s by early afternoon.

High temperatures will push near 80 Thursday, and while we won’t reach the record high temperature in the upper 80s, it will still be unusually warm.

A season shift begins Friday with clouds and showers, along with a chance of t-storms late day. Wet weather sticks around to start the weekend, but Sunday will dry.

