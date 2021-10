The Roys are back — and bigger than ever, according to HBO. Season 3 of HBO’s family-dynasty drama “Succession,” which premiered Sunday night, drew over 1.4 million viewers across all platforms, the network said. That was a viewership high-water mark for the series, and it was the best premiere-night performance of any HBO original series since the launch of HBO Max in May 2020. The “Succession” Season 3 premiere increased viewership 21% versus the Season 2 finale and was up 13% over the Season 2 premiere, as well as up 39% compared with the series debut in 2018. The growth for “Succession” in...

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO