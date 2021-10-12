Students, Staff and the Community Support TCHS at 8th Annual Car and Craft Show
PHOENIXVILLE, PA — Beautiful and unique classic, antique and custom cars were on display for students, staff and the community on Saturday, October 2 during the 8th Annual Car and Craft Show that was held at the Technical College High School (TCHS) Pickering Campus. The event also offered a craft fair, vendors, food, music and raffle baskets, with all event proceeds directly benefitting career and technical student scholarships.www.mychesco.com
