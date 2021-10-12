CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Chelsea & Juventus Set to Battle for Aurelien Tchouameni Amid Real Madrid Interest

By Nick Emms
 7 days ago

Chelsea are set to go head to head with Juventus if they wish to sign AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchoameni, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The youngster has attracted interest from across Europe, with Chelsea being long standing admirers.

However, as per Fabrizio Romano, they will face competition from Serie A side Juventus if they wish to pursue the midfielder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W1WHF_0cPDZJip00
Sipa USA

Real Madrid have also shown interest in the player, with Liverpool and Manchester City also looking at Tchouameni.

But Chelsea and Juventus won't make it easy for the Spanish side. Thomas Tuchel's side have been claimed to be leading the race out of the Premier League clubs.

AS Monaco's valuation of the midfielder has been revealed, with the club wanting €60 million and Chelsea would have to meet this if they want to sign the midfielder in the future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A7Xdh_0cPDZJip00
Sipa USA

He joined Monaco in 2019 in a deal worth €18 million from Bordeaux and the French club are set to make huge profit when the midfielder departs.

However, Chelsea value the midfielder at 'at least' €40 million ahead of a potential bid, €20 million lower than Monaco's valuation.

It remains to be seen as to whether the Blues will go ahead with the move but they are not alone in wanting to sign the France international.

The Independent

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool LIVE: Champions League result, final score and reaction from fixture tonight

Antoine Griezmann scored twice but was sent off for Atletico Madrid as they fell to a 3-2 Champions League Group B defeat to Liverpool whose in-form attacker Mohamed Salah netted a double, including the winner from the penalty spot.Salah opened the scoring with a deflected effort in the eighth minute and Naby Keita added a second with a thunderous volley five minutes later, but Liverpool’s defence imploded and Atletico came roaring back.Griezmann steered home a Koke shot in the 20th minute to reduce the deficit and 14 minutes later he put his side level, but he was sent off seven...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
399
Followers
3K+
Post
355K+
Views
