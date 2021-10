One week before their regular season opener, the Rangers dressed what looked like their opening night lineup Wednesday night against the Devils. Igor Shesterkin started in goal, with the plan being for him to play the entire game; Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin played in the same game for the first time in the preseason, and of the players expected to be in the opening night lineup, only Vitali Kravtsov, out since suffering a lower body injury in Friday’s game, and Patrik Nemeth were not dressed.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO