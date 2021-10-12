CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewistown, IL

Canton woman facing first degree murder charges; bond set at $1 million

Galesburg Register-Mail
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEWISTOWN — Joslynn M. Graham, 23, made her first appearance in Fulton County Court Tuesday afternoon before Judge Tom Ewing following her arrest early Saturday morning. Graham is charged with first degree murder after the death of a 5-month old infant later identified by the Fulton County Coroner, Steve Hines, as Emery Lyons. Upon being processed at the Canton Police Department, Graham was transported to the Fulton County Sheriff's Department where she is being held.

www.galesburg.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

N.Korea confirms submarine launch of new ballistic missile

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - North Korea test-fired a new, smaller ballistic missile from a submarine, state media confirmed on Wednesday, a move that analysts said could be aimed at more quickly fielding an operational missile submarine. The statement from state media came a day after South Korea's military reported...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lewistown, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Canton, IL
Fulton County, IL
Crime & Safety
Canton, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Fulton County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Lewistown, IL
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Degree Murder#Police#The Fulton County Coroner
Reuters

Biden, Democrats aim for deal on spending package in coming days

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers are edging toward a deal on the scope of their cornerstone economic revival package and hope to reach a compromise as soon as this week, people briefed on the negotiations said on Tuesday. Scrambling to broker an agreement,...
POTUS
The Hill

Democrats narrow scope of IRS proposal amid GOP attacks

Democrats on Tuesday narrowed the scope of a proposal to increase the amount of information the IRS receives about bank accounts, amid a massive lobbying effort against the proposal from banks and Republicans that threatens to jeopardize its prospects. Democrats are seeking to blunt the attacks, stressing that the proposal...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy