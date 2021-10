NORFOLK, Va. — Election Day is two weeks away and while the governor's race is getting most of the attention, there are other important races on the ballot. Virginia's lieutenant governor is in the line of succession and would take over if the governor can't perform his or her duties. That person is also president of the Senate, runs the floor sessions, and is someone who could be the tie-breaking vote over controversial issues.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO