CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafitte, LA

Lafitte Barge Boondoggle Vexes Local Leaders

By News
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25GdMU_0cPDYn2i00
Lafitte after Hurricane Ida Photo credit Brandon Bell

The Kerner Bridge in Lafitte was taken out during Hurricane Ida and local leaders are demanding action be taken against the business they say is responsible. That business owner claims the accusations are based on false information, and tensions are rising over the loss of the vital connector between Lafitte and Barataria.

Tom’s Marine and Salvage has come under fire from both Lafitte Mayor Tim Kerner Jr. and Jefferson Parish Councilman Ricky Templet. Templet told WWL’s Tommy Tucker that this is the second time that this bridge has been taken out in a year from barges that were moored at Tom’s.

“Tom’s Marine and Salvage Company has not been a good neighbor and has never taken consideration the safety and wellbeing of the people of Jefferson Parish,” said Templet who accused the company of being a frequent menace. “Something must be done.”

“Tom” Khai Dinh told WWL the accusations are baseless, and built on false information.

“That barge that hit that bridge is not my barge, make it very clear,” said Dinh. “The barge parked in next of my facility.”

Dinh said he’s being unfairly targeted by local leaders who are now trying to put him out of business.

“Everybody small town we were closed down, they tried to close my business down, they come with reasons that are not true, they are not right,” said Dinh. “Why didn’t they complain about 100 other boats down the road there that broke loose under Katrina, under, under, uh, Ida that sunk in the canal? Why didn’t they look at that? None of my barges broke loose except that barge parked on the next to my property.”

A temporary bridge has been established over the waterway that now connects Barataria and Lafitte.

Templet said locals aren’t happy about this, or a string of other incidents including eight boat fires and two RV fires that he said have occurred at Tom’s in the past.

Templet said those incidents put six firemen and women in the hospital. He said the most recently case of negligence cut Barataria off for weeks.

“Let’s go ask those citizens whose families, and homes, and business were stranded by this company’s neglect on the other side of Barataria,” said Templet who said the Parish Council has asked for an investigation into the company.

Dinh told WWL he’s been accused of a number of things in the past that once investigated by authorities were not proven. He said he feels the accusations are targeted.

WWL reached out to the man who “Tom” said owned the barge that allegedly made contact with the bridge.

Douglas Alsem of Alsem Construction confirmed the barge was his, and provided his view of the situation.

“This is what it is, there was two boats and a barge,” said Alsem. “One barge was tied to a boat, then the storm came in, the two boats went down the canal and drug the barge with it, because the barge was being held by four pilings that were 80 foot long, driven 20 feet in the ground. The boats broke the pilings and drug everything down the canal and that all hit the bridge.”

Alsem confirmed that barge was his, but said the two boats that dragged the barge down the canal were Tom’s.

“There was two boats and a barge, everybody keeps talking about barges, there was a total of three vessels,” said Alsem. “One barge was tied to a boat, and that boat was tied to another boat. I drove four pilings to hold my barges position and when the tide surge came it drug everything down the canal, the two vessels started floating and pulled the barge to the bridge.”

Alsem said he was one of the first people to survey the area after Ida blew through and the debris field gave a pretty clear picture of what happened.

“One boat went underneath the bridge, which caused it to come off its pedestal I do believe,” said Alsem. “One shrimp boat hit the middle and the barge was on the outside of all of that laying sideways.”

Alsem said a total of three things hit the bridge, the two boats and the barge, and he believes the two boats were Tom’s. Dinh said one of the boats was his and that the other he was repairing for a customer. Dinh does not believe the two boats hit the bridge, and said the damage was caused by impact from the barge.

“The corner of the barge hit the bridge,” said Dinh.

The situation is being investigated by the Coast Guard.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
fox8live.com

Scalise meets with local leaders over flood insurance concerns

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Republican Whip Steve Scalise is calling on President Joe Biden to “stave off” changes in the National Flood Insurance Program which Scalise says could be devastating to some Louisiana property owners. Scalise met with leaders of Jefferson, St. Tammany, Plaquemines, and Lafourche Parishes on Friday at...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cenlanow.com

Louisiana launches temporary housing for Lafitte and Grande Isle residents

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that the state of Louisiana, through the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP), has launched the Hurricane Ida Sheltering Program. The program will provide temporary housing to certain residents in heavily impacted areas where other sheltering...
LOUISIANA STATE
WKTV

Local leaders meet with Latino community in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon invited the Assembly Chair of Puerto Rican and Hispanic Task Force, Assemblywoman Maritza Davila to the State Office building Monday. Davila travels across New York state to meet with Hispanic and Latino communities to identify challenges they may face. Members of the community were...
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafitte, LA
Government
City
Barataria, LA
City
Lafitte, LA
City
Ida, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
WTOK-TV

Local leaders prepare for District 32 Special Election

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In today’s East Mississippi Business Development Corporation Council of Governments meeting Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson addressed the upcoming election. The 17 person council of officials from The City of Meridian, Lauderdale County, and the Mayor of Marion meet to update one another on...
MERIDIAN, MS
issaquahreporter.com

Local leaders denounce Lambert’s political flyer, endorse her opponent

Local leaders from cities in East King County have issued a joint statement condemning King County Councilmember Kathy Lambert and endorsing her opponent, Sarah Perry, after Lambert’s campaign mailed a flyer depicting her opponent as a “socialist puppet.”. Many including King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay, who was also depicted on...
KING COUNTY, WA
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan announces federal approval of Small Business Administration disaster declaration for Tropical Depression Ida

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced approval of a U.S. Small Business Administration disaster declaration for areas affected by Tropical Depression Ida. The declaration, which makes low-interest disaster loans available, covers Anne Arundel, Cecil and Montgomery counties, as well as the adjacent counties of Baltimore, Baltimore City, Calvert, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Kent, and Prince George’s. “I want to thank … Continue reading "Governor Hogan announces federal approval of Small Business Administration disaster declaration for Tropical Depression Ida" The post Governor Hogan announces federal approval of Small Business Administration disaster declaration for Tropical Depression Ida appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boondoggle#Barges#Jefferson Parish#Rv
Cape May County Herald

Murphy Administration, Local Leaders Hold Shared Services Symposium

TRENTON - In support of shared services throughout the state Oct. 19, the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) commissioner, Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, along with acting director of the Administrative Office of the New Jersey Courts (AOC), Glenn Grant, the Shared Service cars, and other state officials held a virtual symposium to discuss the value of shared municipal courts.
TRENTON, NJ
wglr.com

Local church leaders bring awareness to climate change

MADISON, Wis. — Leaders of the local faith community and environmental groups got together at the state Capitol effort in a combined effort to raise awareness about climate change. It comes as the UN prepares for the COP26 conference later this month in Scotland. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WWL-AMFM

3.2 million raised so far for the November 13th NOLA elections

Campaign finance reports for the upcoming November 13th New Orleans elections are in and they show 3.2 million dollars has been raised across all contests. It’s a fairly light haul given the over 60 candidates running for office this year. Nola.com reports 2017 mayoral contenders Latoya Cantrell and Desiree Charbonnet...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WTVCFOX

Community members get to know local Black leaders at town hall

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — On Thursday night community members addressed their concerns and ask questions to the Caucus of Black Elected Officials. Council, school board, and other local leaders were a part of a Town Hall meeting at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center. The goal of the meeting?. To allow residents...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WWL-AMFM

Should city workers be allowed to issue citations?

Should city workers be deputized to hand out citations for quality of life offenses like illegal trash dumping and blocking right-of-ways? The New Orleans City Council will soon be taking up the question after a NOCC committee approved the proposal this week. Ross Bourgeois with the Real Time Crime Center...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy