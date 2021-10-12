CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Kid- and parent-approved toys and puzzles are 25% off at the Melissa & Doug sitewide sale

By Christine Persaud
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sN4DR_0cPDYlHG00
Get a head start on Black Friday shopping with 25% off sitewide at Melissa & Doug. Melissa & Doug

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

This year more than ever, you'll want to get started early on shopping to make sure you get everything you need on your list before you check it twice. Plenty of retailers have already begun pre-Black Friday deals, including Amazon's Epic Deals event and the QVC Black Friday Preview sale. if you have kids aged 8 and under on your list, you probably already know about Melissa & Doug , but what you might not know is that the parent- (and kid!) approved site is offering 25% off sitewide with coupon code TOYS25 through tomorrow , October 13 .

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

Not sure what to buy? With the PAW Patrol movie having just been released this summer, toddlers will be clamoring for the latest and greatest toys featuring Ryder and the gang, and the PAW Patrol wooden ABC block truck provides loads of fun kids will love and learning parents will appreciate. With the discount, the price comes down from $26.99 to $20.24, a savings of $6.75. The set includes a jumbo wooden truck kids can roll back and forth with a trailer that holds the 28 early-learning blocks with PAW Patrol characters, puzzle art, color-coded borders, letters and numbers on them.

Puzzles are great for kids of any age, and instead of getting just one, you can get six with this Melissa & Doug peg puzzle set , which is designed for kids aged 2+. It's regularly $43.29, but with the discount code, you can grab it for $32.47, saving you $10.82. Each puzzle helps kids not only work on their hand-eye coordination but also learn how to identify and say letters, numbers, animals and more. The puzzles contain as few as seven and as many as 26 pieces, each so kids can progress as they learn.

Looking for more? Here are some of the best deals you can get at Melissa & Doug right now.

Shop top picks from the Melissa & Doug sitewide sale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M41KY_0cPDYlHG00
Your child will have a blast as they strengthen their fine motor skills playing with the Melissa & Doug Peg Puzzle Set. Melissa & Doug

Shop the Melissa & Doug toy sale and save 25% sitewide with code TOYS25 .

Subscribe to Reviewed's Resources newsletter for tips, tricks and hacks to get through this together.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Kid- and parent-approved toys and puzzles are 25% off at the Melissa & Doug sitewide sale

Comments / 0

Related
momjunction.com

19 Best Farm Toys For Kids To Buy In 2021

All products recommended on MomJunction are independently selected by our editorial team. If you make a purchase through any of these links, we may receive a commission. Learn more about our product selection process here. IN THIS ARTICLE. Farm toys are a great way to encourage learning while playing with...
INDUSTRY
moneysavingmom.com

HOT Deals on Melissa & Doug Toys on Amazon!

Today only, Amazon is offering some really HOT deals on Melissa & Doug Toys! Here are some deals you can get…. Get this Melissa & Doug Fold and Go Wooden Barn With 7 Animal Play Figures for just $30.69 shipped!. Get this Melissa & Doug Triple-Layer Party Cake Wooden Play...
SHOPPING
momjunction.com

15 Best Outdoor Toys For Kids Of 2021

All products recommended on MomJunction are independently selected by our editorial team. If you make a purchase through any of these links, we may receive a commission. Learn more about our product selection process here. IN THIS ARTICLE. Gone are the days when children could occupy themselves outdoors with just...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Puzzles#Letters And Numbers#Coupon Code#Fun Kids#Melissa Doug#Reviewed#Ryder#Paw Patrol#Abc
PC Magazine

The Hottest Tech Toys for Kids

Toys don't need technology to be fun—and it shouldn't be the whole point of a toy. But when it's done right, tech can elevate a toy from fun to amazing. We look for that magic extra element in the toys we recommend. This year, we found more toys for younger...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
QVC
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
SPY

Get 35% Off Hasbro & Nerf Guns Today Only and Save Some Money on Early Christmas Shopping

As we head into the Christmas shopping season, major retailers like Amazon, Target and Walmart are grappling with potential supply chain disruptions. Anecdotally, our own grandparents are largely freaking out about the possibility that there won’t be enough Christmas gifts for everyone this year. We think a lot of these concerns are overblown, but there are genuine concerns about product inventory. That’s why Walmart just released its Black Friday deals a whole 45 days early, and why Amazon is offering some truly incredible deals lately to try and entice shoppers to get their Christmas present hunting done ASAP. Lately, we’ve seen Amazon...
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Amazon Predicts These Will Be the Most Popular Holiday Toys of 2021

What are the hottest toys of 2021 going to be? Well, according to Amazon, this year's hottest toys include Baby Yoda, a Disney princess dress-up kit and a cute, squeezable golden dumpling. Every year, Amazon releases a list of what the company predicts will be the hottest and most popular...
SHOPPING
CBS News

The best new toys at Walmart, as chosen by kids

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Struggling to come up with gift ideas for a child in your life? Here's a holiday miracle for you: Walmart...
KIDS
Apartment Therapy

IKEA Turned These Kids’ Drawings Into Toys

Each year IKEA encourages children from all around the globe to take part in its annual Soft Toy drawing competition, letting imaginations run wild to unleash some of the most creative designs. This year, IKEA received more than 66,000 entries worldwide and, out of all those that entered, selected five...
KIDS
The Independent

Black Friday home and kitchen deals 2021: When does the sale start and what offers should you expect?

It might still be some weeks away but here at IndyBest our savings-obsessed minds are already dominated by the great monolith of shopping – Black Friday.Each year the sale seems to get bigger and longer, with more retailers joining in on the deals action and slashing prices on everything from alcohol to games consoles. While there are thousands of offers to snap up across the shopping bonanza, Black Friday is of particular interest to anyone that has just moved house or had a big appliance go kaput. That’s because fridge freezers, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, coffee makers, washing machines and more...
SHOPPING
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

271K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy