Kid- and parent-approved toys and puzzles are 25% off at the Melissa & Doug sitewide sale

This year more than ever, you'll want to get started early on shopping to make sure you get everything you need on your list before you check it twice. Plenty of retailers have already begun pre-Black Friday deals, including Amazon's Epic Deals event and the QVC Black Friday Preview sale. if you have kids aged 8 and under on your list, you probably already know about Melissa & Doug , but what you might not know is that the parent- (and kid!) approved site is offering 25% off sitewide with coupon code TOYS25 through tomorrow , October 13 .

Not sure what to buy? With the PAW Patrol movie having just been released this summer, toddlers will be clamoring for the latest and greatest toys featuring Ryder and the gang, and the PAW Patrol wooden ABC block truck provides loads of fun kids will love and learning parents will appreciate. With the discount, the price comes down from $26.99 to $20.24, a savings of $6.75. The set includes a jumbo wooden truck kids can roll back and forth with a trailer that holds the 28 early-learning blocks with PAW Patrol characters, puzzle art, color-coded borders, letters and numbers on them.

Puzzles are great for kids of any age, and instead of getting just one, you can get six with this Melissa & Doug peg puzzle set , which is designed for kids aged 2+. It's regularly $43.29, but with the discount code, you can grab it for $32.47, saving you $10.82. Each puzzle helps kids not only work on their hand-eye coordination but also learn how to identify and say letters, numbers, animals and more. The puzzles contain as few as seven and as many as 26 pieces, each so kids can progress as they learn.

Looking for more? Here are some of the best deals you can get at Melissa & Doug right now.

Shop top picks from the Melissa & Doug sitewide sale

