Jon Gruden's emails were among 650,000 reviewed by the NFL. What do the others say?

Attorney Beth Wilkinson and her law firm spent nearly a year investigating allegations of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct within the Washington Football Team – reviewing HR records, analyzing team policies and interviewing more than 150 people.

The investigation, which concluded this summer, resulted in a $10 million fine for the team, among other sanctions. Neither owner Daniel Snyder nor any other executive was suspended. No report was drafted. And little was known about any specific wrongdoing the investigation unearthed – until this past week.

In an unusual twist, the first material to become public from the WFT probe implicated a high-ranking member of another team: Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden. The 58-year-old resigned Monday night after The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal revealed excerpts of misogynistic, homophobic and racist emails he sent to WFT executive Bruce Allen from 2011 to 2018.

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy confirmed that Gruden's emails were part of a batch of more than 650,000 messages that Wilkinson's team provided to the NFL – correspondence that "raised issues beyond the scope" of alleged workplace misconduct in Washington.

Jon Gruden's email were among the 650,000 messages provided to the NFL as part of the Washington Football Team investigation. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

League executives reviewed the messages and summarized their contents for Commissioner Roger Goodell last week, McCarthy said.

Gruden's emails sparked disgust around the league, as well as questions about the league's handling of the WFT probe and its quiet resolution.

What do the other 649,000-plus emails contain? Why were they flagged by investigators? Will the league release them or other materials obtained as part of the WFT investigation?

"Our clients and the public at large deserve transparency and accountability," said attorneys Lisa Banks and Debra Katz, who represent more than 40 team employees who said they experienced harassment or workplace misconduct. "If not, the NFL and Roger Goodell must explain why they appear intent on protecting the Washington Football Team and owner Dan Snyder at all costs."

DeMaurice Smith, executive director of the NFL Players' Association, told USA TODAY Sports that the union would call on the NFL to release the emails it had obtained as part of the investigation.

The league, however, appears unlikely to acquiesce.

McCarthy told USA TODAY Sports that NFL officials had no plans to release the emails because confidentiality was an element of the WFT investigation. The league only provided the Gruden emails to Raiders executives.

"We have released no emails during this process," McCarthy told USA TODAY Sports on Tuesday.

The NFL cited confidentiality when explaining why it did not solicit a written report from Wilkinson on her investigation this summer, even though it has done so in past probes. An investigation into the Ray Rice incident , for example, produced a 96-page report . The investigative report on "Deflategate" is 243 pages and available to the public.

Lisa Friel, the NFL's special counsel for investigations, has previously declined to discuss Wilkinson's findings on specific allegations levied against Snyder and Washington – several of which were detailed by The Washington Post.

Instead, the league summarized the findings of the investigation in a news release .

"Based on Wilkinson's review, the Commissioner concluded that for many years the workplace environment at the Washington Football Team, both generally and particularly for women, was highly unprofessional," the league said in the release.

"Bullying and intimidation frequently took place and many described the culture as one of fear, and numerous female employees reported having experienced sexual harassment and a general lack of respect in the workplace."

The Washington Football Team, meanwhile, has not released any details or findings that might have been part of the probe. It also intervened in a federal lawsuit filed against Wilkinson, urging a judge to prevent information related to the investigation from becoming public.

In the lawsuit, which was filed and dismissed late last year, former Washington general counsel David Donovan sought to compel Wilkinson to destroy documents she obtained in the course of her investigation. The case devolved into a back-and-forth about which documents should be filed under seal or what information should be redacted.

The Washington Football Team intervened in the case to ask that phrases and passages that allude to "certain scandalous and immaterial allegations" remain under seal. Wilkinson agreed to some of the redactions but took issue with others, according to court records.

"Nothing here is scandalous or immaterial," she argued in one filing, "except insofar as the Team uses those words to describe information that it does not like."

Much of that document, like others in the case, is redacted – just as the specific findings of the WFT investigation remain under wraps. The probe might be over and the sanctions doled out, but now that the content of Gruden's emails is in the public sphere, leaked to separate media organizations in a four-day span, it's fair to wonder what else Wilkinson might have uncovered, that has yet to come out.

