CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Cricket legend Mitchell Johnson fires back at negative trolls who target him over the colour of his hair

By Jesse Hyland
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 10 days ago

Former cricketer Mitchell Johnson has hit back at trolls who have attacked him over the colour of his hair and his looks.

The 38-year-old posted a picture of his dark locks to Instagram and slammed those who made negative comments about his hair and appearing 'old'.

'I’ve been getting msg’s about being so gray & old, well I am getting old like all of us do (sic),' the fast bowler wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40dUFV_0cPDYid500
Disgraceful: Cricket legend Mitchell Johnson has fired back at trolls who have targeted him over the colour of his hair

Many of the commenters incorrectly assumed the cricket star used dye to retain his colour, but Johnson set the record straight and claims that's not the case.

'This is the natural colour of my hair, black, I haven't coloured it,' he wrote. 'I would definitely embrace the silver fox look as it would be a normal/natural thing, but not gray just yet.'

Johnson has spoken candidly in the past about his mental health struggles, particularly his battle with severe depression on SAS Australia last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VUQOy_0cPDYid500
Setting the record straight: The 38-year-old former fast bowler (pictured with his wife) posted a photo of his dark locks to Instagram and slammed those who made negative comments about his hair colour and appearing 'old'

He warned his followers and critics in his response to be think twice before posting targeting someone online.

'I can handle myself on social media & this doesn’t bother me but so many can’t deal with being criticised or bullied online,' he continued.

'Think before you write a comment about someone’s appearance, you have no idea what they are going through & how it can affect them.'

He then concluded: 'Just remember before you comment, would you say that to a strangers face?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ogO0r_0cPDYid500
'Think before you write a comment about someone’s appearance': Johnson has spoken candidly in the past about his mental health struggles, particularly his battle with severe depression on SAS Australia last year

Fellow cricketer Matthew Hayden and former SAS star Erin McNaught both provided support to Johnson in the comment section of his post.

Johnson has previously stated that his poor mental health and lack of confidence stemmed from his childhood and has continued on through his post-cricket career.

He revealed on SAS Australia last year that he would use cricket to 'block out' his mental struggles, which were sometimes exacerbated if he was underperforming on the pitch and being scrutinised by the media and supporters of the opposing team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hJSYF_0cPDYid500
Issues: The cricketer revealed on SAS Australia that he would use cricket to 'block out' his mental struggles, which were sometimes exacerbated if he was underperforming on the pitch and being scrutinised by the media and supporters of the opposing team.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'She's going to be single forever after this!' This Morning viewers ridicule woman claiming she's in love with a ghost - and that their 'relationship' is 'very emotionally driven'

This Morning viewers have mocked a woman after she claimed she's in love with a ghost called Eduardo. Singer-songwriter Brocarde, 38, from Oxfordshire, appeared on the ITV programme today to share how her 'relationship' - which she says is 'very feeling and emotional driven' - started. She recalled being first...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Ricky Gervais and partner Jane surprise fan with 'incurable stomach cancer'

Ricky Gervais is no doubt inundated with requests from fans, but after one particular fan reached out via Twitter, he and girlfriend Jane Fallon took the time to respond. Ricky's fan wrote: "I've been diagnosed with incurable stomach cancer at only 35, can all of my followers retweet this so I can hopefully get my hero Ricky Gervais to send me a quick message of support, thanks."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erin Mcnaught
Person
Matthew Hayden
NME

Dwayne Johnson says ‘Fast & Furious’ crew backed him in Vin Diesel feud

Dwayne Johnson has said that the crew working with him on the Fast & Furious franchise “quietly thanked” him for speaking out against Vin Diesel. Johnson and Diesel’s feud has been public and ongoing since at 2016, when it was reported that the pair were being kept apart on the press tour for The Fate Of The Furious.
CELEBRITIES
femalefirst.co.uk

David Gandy gets trolled over his looks

Model David Gandy reveals he gets trolled over his looks and age on social media. David Gandy gets trolled over his looks on Instagram. The 41-year-old model has revealed he has to deal with cruel comments from people on social media when he shares snaps with his followers. As quoted...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Nicole Scherzinger floors fans with gorgeous transformation no one saw coming

Nicole Scherzinger underwent a surprising transformation on Wednesday that left her fans in disbelief. The Masked Singer star took on a completely different form as she turned herself into a cartoon to recap viewers on the latest episode of the hit Fox show – and she still looked amazing rocking a one-shouldered, sparkly pink floor-length gown.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coloured#Trolls#Cricketer#Mental Health#Sas Australia
Fox News

Leni Klum joins dad Seal on red carpet in rare appearance

Leni Klum accompanied her dad, Seal, on the red carpet in a rare family outing. The 17-year-old aspiring model walked the red carpet with the musician, 58, for the premiere of the film "The Harder They Fall." The film was written and directed by Seal's (real name Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel) brother, Jeymes Samuel.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Madonna leaves fans stunned into silence in gorgeous leather pants

Madonna is known for her extraordinary looks, and on Tuesday the singer proved just that as she shared some exciting news about her upcoming documentary, Madame X. The Vogue singer revealed that the script for the project was nearly finished, and she made the announcement while sprawled out on a beautiful rug in a stunning pair of leather pants. The singer had gone all-out with her look, as she also included some platform shoes, a mesh top, accessorized with some fingerless gloves and several chain necklaces, one of which featured a cross. In some of the photos, she even wore a pair of white-framed sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
blavity.com

Cardi B Claps Back At Twitter User Who Trolled Her Over Court Case

Cardi B had the perfect comeback for an internet troll who made a reference to her pending court case, telling the rapper she's going to prison. The Twitter troll wrote, "You're going to prison," before the "WAP" rapper clearly stated that she has much bigger plans than getting locked up.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Tory MP Brendan Clarke-Smith reveals he was targeted by sick troll who said he hoped his children would DIE after he criticised Black Lives Matter and likened taking the knee to a Nazi salute

A Tory MP revealed today that he was targeted by a sick online troll who said he hoped his children would die, after he criticised Black Lives Matter supporters for taking the knee. Brendan Clarke-Smith was abused in June after he likened the anti-racism gesture by England footballers to a...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Penn Badgley and Cardi B swap profile photos after realising they’re mutual fans

Actor Penn Badgley and singer Cardi B have changed their Twitter profile photos to pictures of each other amid an ongoing, wholesome social media exchange.It all began when a Twitter user re-shared an old clip of the You star discussing his rocky relationship with social media.Badgley admitted that whenever he tries to do something on social media, “it’s pathetic”. He went on to say that he admired the “WAP” rapper’s authenticity online.Badgley noted: “It’s this incredibly nuanced place to be, and despite what many might judge as ‘antic,’ she has an incredibly authentic relationship to [social media] and that’s...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Man who mocked his Tinder date for serving him 'raw' steak is roasted by TikTok users who point out the meat is a 'perfect' medium-rare

A man who complained his Tinder date served him a 'raw' steak has become the butt of his own joke after people pointed out that it's a 'perfect' medium-rare. TikTok user @thewaterboy, who is believed to live in Florida, went viral for all the wrong reasons earlier this month when he shared a video mocking the homemade dinner, including a close-up of the steak in question.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
E! News

Blake Lively Slams "Disturbing" Instagram Post of Her and Ryan Reynolds' Kids

Watch: Blake Lively Accuses Paparazzi of Stalking Her Kids. Blake Lively is once again taking a stand against paparazzi. The actress, who is mom to daughters James, Inez and Betty with husband Ryan Reynolds, took to Instagram with a very candid comment on the Hollywood Star Kids Instagram account, which posted a photo of the couple with their three children. The post has since been deleted.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

252K+
Followers
3K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy