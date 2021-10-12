Parent's Choice Rice Baby Cereal at Walmart recalled for high arsenic levels

If you bought Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal at Walmart recently, make sure to toss it out.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found that samples of Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal were above the guidance for inorganic arsenic when conducting a routine test.

The product being recalled is any 8 oz. Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal sold after April 5, 2021 with a best-if-used-by date of Jun. 24, 2022; Jun. 25, 2022 and Nov. 30, 2022.

The best-if-used-by date and product numbers can be found in the bottom left corner on the back of the Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal packaging.

Parent's Choice Rice Baby Cereal was recalled due to high levels of arsenic. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Walmart has pulled the product off its shelves and put a register block on the product at its stores and online to prevent any further sales.

While the test results were in compliance with the FDA’s guidelines, manufacturer Maple Island Inc. said it is issuing the voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution.

Arsenic is a naturally occurring element in the environment that can enter the food supply through soil, water or air, and most of the time, concerning levels of arsenic are not found in food, according to the FDA .

However, as rice plants grow, they absorb arsenic more readily than other food crops.

Additionally, a study by the FDA found that inorganic arsenic has an outsize impact on young children.

"Inorganic arsenic exposure in utero and in the very young is associated with impaired intellectual development, such as decreased performance on certain developmental tests that measure learning," says the FDA.

