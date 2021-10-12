CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Pierce, FL

Details released about fatal Fort Pierce hit-and-run accident

Knowhere Treasure Coast
Knowhere Treasure Coast
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Arianna Colon, left, is charged with vehicular manslaughter in the hit-and-run fatal accident that claimed the life of 10-year-old Yaceny Rodriguez-Gonzalez. Photos provided. Arianna Colon, the woman who struck and killed a 10-year-old Fort Pierce girl while she was crossing the street to catch her bus to school on Sept. 23, was coming from an early-morning house party and was traveling more than 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit at the time of the accident, according to law enforcement and court records.

knowherenews.com

Comments / 3

Bcasp
7d ago

She knowingly hit and killed a child in which she clearly had no remorse since she didn’t stop. Why should the system show any care or leniency to give her any bond? Should have to sit and rot until trial.

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Pierce, FL
Fort Pierce, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
Fort Pierce, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#The St Lucie County Jail#Chevrolet#Onstar
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Indian River County sheriff's deputies seeking help to identify shooting suspects

Security video captured these images of the suspects . Photo by IRCSO. Indian River County sheriff’s office detectives are asking the public to help identify two male suspects involved in a shooting that left a third person wounded on Oct. 10 at approximately 4:40 a.m. at The Preserves of Oslo, located in the 2300 block of 10th Road SW in Vero Beach.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Man arrested in Vero Beach with huge quantity of drugs sentenced to 106 months in prison

Burnell Emlet, who was arrested in May, 2020, with a large cache of drugs, has been sentenced to 8-1/2 years in prison. Photo from Indian River Sheriff’s Office. Burnell Emlet, a Fort Pierce man who was arrested in Vero Beach in May, 2020, with a cache of fentanyl, generic Xanax, LSD, marijuana, and more than $50,000 in cash, was sentenced Monday to 106 months in a federal prison.
VERO BEACH, FL
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Vero Beach couple arrested for defrauding at least 150 pool construction customers

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent Lee Massie outlines the allegations against Brian and Chrystal Washburn (inset photo). Images from SLCSO and IRC Jail. A Vero Beach couple that own and operate a pool construction company were arrested Tuesday on charges they took more than $2 million in payments from more than 150 customers on the Treasure Coast and beyond and failed to finish building their pools.
VERO BEACH, FL
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Knowhere Treasure Coast

Port Saint Lucie, FL
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Our local Knowhere newsroom publishes the Treasure Coast Brief, a free daily email that helps you get informed in five minutes each morning. The TC Brief covers water quality, weather, development, traffic, government, schools and much more across Indian River, St. Lucie, and Martin counties. We also highlight inspiring community leaders, upcoming events, and opportunities to get involved with local organizations. You can visit KnowhereNews.com/TC to learn more about our newsroom and see a breaking news timeline. Please reach out to us if you have any thoughts on how we can better serve your community!

 https://Knowherenews.com/TC

Comments / 0

Community Policy