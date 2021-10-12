Details released about fatal Fort Pierce hit-and-run accident
Arianna Colon, left, is charged with vehicular manslaughter in the hit-and-run fatal accident that claimed the life of 10-year-old Yaceny Rodriguez-Gonzalez. Photos provided. Arianna Colon, the woman who struck and killed a 10-year-old Fort Pierce girl while she was crossing the street to catch her bus to school on Sept. 23, was coming from an early-morning house party and was traveling more than 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit at the time of the accident, according to law enforcement and court records.knowherenews.com
