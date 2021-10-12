CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transcript: Mayor de Blasio Holds Media Availability

nyc.gov
 10 days ago

Mayor Bill de Blasio: Good morning, everybody. Every day, we talk about how we overcome COVID and build a recovery for all of us. And as we're making more and more progress, we’ve got to start looking ahead to the future of this city. Today, we're going to tell you about...

www1.nyc.gov

CBS New York

Mayor De Blasio Announces Vaccine Mandate For All New York City Municipal Workers, Including First Responders

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a new ultimatum in New York City. All city workers must be vaccinated against COVID-19, or they’ll be placed on unpaid leave. That was the word Wednesday from Mayor Bill de Blasio, who said city employees owe it to their families and the people they serve to be protected against the virus. As CBS2’s Jessica Moore reported, the mandate represents the strictest in the country, and applies to roughly 160,000 employees who have not yet been required to get the shot. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau...
CBS New York

Mayor De Blasio Doubles Down On Municipal Workers Vaccine Mandate: ‘We Have Contingency Plans In Place’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Municipal workers have a week to get the COVID-19 vaccine or risk being put on unpaid leave. The new mandate comes with pushback and staffing concerns across city agencies. Get the vaccine to get paid — that’s the message to police, fire, EMS, and all other city workers, a demand Mayor Bill de Blasio doubled down on Thursday morning, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported. “We’re saying get vaccinated or you go on leave without pay,” de Blasio said. The city says 71% of those affected by this mandate already got at least one dose. One fully vaccinated city employee, who asked...
CBS New York

Mayor De Blasio, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Announce NYC Climate Commitment

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined Mayor Bill de Blasio at City Hall for a big announcement Thursday. The mayor revealed New York has become the first United States city to commit to net zero greenhouse gas emissions in city pension fund investments by 2040. De Blasio says the city will invest $50 billion in climate solutions by 2035, including renewable energy. “Having that shift, divesting from fossil fuels and then investing to renewable energy and climate infrastructure is exactly what we need to be doing in this moment in order to tackle the climate crisis,” Ocasio-Cortez said. The mayor says three of the city’s pension funds have adopted the commitment.
CBS New York

NYC Task Force Calls To End Plan To Transfer Women, Including Transgender Women, From Rikers Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a new call to end the plan to transfer women, including transgender women, from Rikers Island. The city task force on transgender, gender non-conforming, non-binary and intersex individuals wants to put a stop to the initiative. They say the decision to move the inmates to upstate correctional facilities puts their safety at risk. The task force says the decarceration, or release, of vulnerable populations is the only solution. Mayor Bill de Blasio maintains the state facility the governor made available will provide inmates with more support than what can be done in the space at Rikers, but there is a bigger mission that must be achieved. “Reduce population, bring in more of the officers back … to improve, health, safety, the overall environment,” de Blasio said. “We’re going to be very, very respectful of these individuals and their families, but it’s also temporary while we solve an immediate reality.” The plan to transfer these inmates was announced last week.
Washington Times

Mayor Bill de Blasio extends vaccine mandate to all NYC workers

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday said all city workers will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19, eliminating an option to get tested and building on prior mandates for teachers and health workers. The new mandate applies to roughly 160,500 workers and impacts police officers, firefighters...
Bill De Blasio
CBS New York

New York City Mayoral Candidates Eric Adams, Curtis Sliwa Meet For First Debate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The two men vying to replace Mayor Bill de Blasio met for the first of two debates Wednesday night. When watching the debate, CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer was reminded of something Democrat Eric Adams said last week, accusing his Republican opponent, Curtis Sliwa, of running a circus campaign, one in which he was not buying the tickets to. The debate rules prevented Sliwa from any overt shenanigans inside the debate arena, so they took place outside. Adams marched into the first debate of the general election with fist bumps for supporters and a broad smile on his face, but...
Black Enterprise

NYC Mayoral Candidate Eric Adams Slams Bill de Blasio’s Plan to End ‘Gifted And Talented’ Program

Ahead of Bill de Blasio‘s end as New York’s mayor, he shook things up by proposing to end the city’s “Gifted and Talented” program after a nearly 50-year run. On Oct. 8, de Blasio unveiled a plan to phase out the program that his two kids benefitted from during their middle and high school years, Fox News reported. The program is set to be phased out by fall 2022 and transitioned into “Brilliant NYC.”
New York Post

How the next mayor must clean up the tragic mess of NYC schools after 8 painful years of Bill de Blasio

After eight years of Mayor Bill de Blasio, New York’s K-12 public schools are in a crisis. Compounded by the pandemic, de Blasio’s abysmal stewardship has caused confidence in public schools to plummet. Enrollment has fallen to 890,000 from 1.1 million, while homeschooling, charter-school applications and Catholic-school enrollment are all on the rise. Crime dominates the messaging of the mayoral campaign, but for the next mayor, fixing our public schools is equally, if not more, important.
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

Mayor de Blasio Announces 50,000 Blocks Hand Swept by the City Cleanup Corps

Several Milestones Achieved in First Six Months of New Deal-Inspired Economic Recovery Program. NEW YORK—Mayor Bill de Blasio today announced that the City Cleanup Corps has hand-swept over 50,000 blocks, among several milestones achieved within six months of the program’s launch. Since April 2021, Mayor de Blasio’s New Deal-inspired economic...
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

Mayor de Blasio Announces Culmination of City Artist Corps With Over 700 Public Showcases and Events This Arts and Humanities Month

Workshops, exhibitions, performances, installations, murals, and more across the five boroughs are free and open to all. NEW YORK—Mayor de Blasio today announced the culmination of the New York City Artist Corps program with several showcases and hundreds of individual events happening across the boroughs this October. Coinciding with National Arts and Humanities Month, the City Artist Corps Showcases are a citywide celebration driven by this once-in-a-generation investment in the city’s artists as a way of reconnecting residents to arts and culture and fostering a fair, equitable, and vibrant recovery for all.
wmleader.com

Embattled Mayor de Blasio finds solace strolling among NYC graves

Maybe it’s because he knows they can’t heckle him. With so many New Yorkers harboring grave concerns about Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration, Hizzoner has taken up a regular new haunt — Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn. The mayor has recently been enjoying frequent walkabouts among its headstones — and its...
Gotham Gazette

Unfinished Business, Major Decisions and Grand Pronouncements: De Blasio Has Much To Do in Final Months as Mayor

As the clock winds down on Mayor Bill de Blasio’s second term, he is exploring his political future, reflecting on his tenure, and laying the final pieces of his legacy. But as de Blasio celebrates some of his signature accomplishments and continues making grand pronouncements and attempts to shape his image, promises made were not always promises kept, major crises are festering, and a long list of unfinished business looms.
News 12

Mayor de Blasio considers expanding vaccine mandate for NYPD, FDNY

New York City is considering expanding its vaccine mandate to more city employees, including police officers and firefighters. Now that New York City courts have confirmed that the city can mandate COVID-19 vaccines for its employees, Mayor Bill de Blasio said that he is now considering the mandate for all other civil service employees.
