Another round of PG&E shutoffs expected later this week to affect 29K customers

By Natalia Gurevich
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 7 days ago
A view of power lines during a Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) public safety power shutoff on November 20, 2019 in Santa Rosa, California. Photo credit Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Thousands of customers went without power on Monday in the Bay Area and throughout Northern and Central California after PG&E shut off parts of the grid in anticipation of gusty weather.

Now it appears that it won’t end there.

The utility warned customers Tuesday that there is going to be yet another round of Public Safety Power Shutoffs later this week.

Relying on information from meteorologists, the utility is forecasting even more blustery winds coming offshore to both Northern and Central California counties again, starting early Thursday.

This time, 29,000 of its customers in 19 counties experiencing those dry winds could experience power shutoffs. In the Bay Area, that includes 7,100 customers in Contra Costa, Napa, Sonoma and Solano Counties.

The goal for the shutoffs is to mitigate any possible wildfires that might break out, fanned by the increase in wind.

A Fire Weather Watch was issued by the National Weather Service for this past Sunday night to Tuesday afternoon for the North Bay mountains and East Bay hills and valleys.

The company is still working to restore the power to 24,000 customers left in the dark due to Monday’s shutoffs. Lights are expected to be back on by 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

