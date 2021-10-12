CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

It Looks Like House Democrats Are Worried About The 2022 Midterms

By Nathaniel Rakich
FiveThirtyEight
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of U.S. representatives not seeking reelection is now up to 19. Since our last update, GOP Rep. Anthony Gonzalez bowed out in the face of a Republican revolt in his district over his vote to impeach former President Donald Trump, and Democratic Rep. Karen Bass announced her intention to run for mayor of Los Angeles in 2022. And just on Tuesday, Democratic Rep. John Yarmuth announced he would retire from elected office as well.

fivethirtyeight.com

Comments / 26

Allen Cobb
6d ago

High TaxesTaxes, High Gas prices high taxes, High Elec bills taxes, High Heating Oil taxes, Higher Food Prices taxes, Higher Price to Support Illegals TAXES, Higher Car Prices taxes, ETC . Y'all are Terrorist if you disagree with Democrats way of Ruling. It's not Trump's fault he's not president. LMAO hahahaha LMAO hahahaha LMAO hahahaha LMAO hahahaha LMAO hahahaha LMAO hahahaha LMAO hahahaha LMAO hahahaha LMAO

Reply
20
jody
5d ago

I just hope we can still vote and require voter IDs. Dems always want to change the rules if it looks like it will give them an advantage. Party before America.

Reply(1)
10
Robert Frost
5d ago

Once people saw the results of the Obama/Biden policies vs their flowery rhetoric and promises, over 900 state legislative seats, 62 US House seats, 11 US Senate seats, and 12 governorships flipped from Democrats to Republicans. Biden has none of Obama's charisma, and his policies, plans, and the execution of those is just as awful if not worse than Obama. But Biden is the best hope for the "everything is free" crowd, up until the Americans who work are bankrupted by those who refuse to.

Reply
8
Related
Washington Post

A red state Democrat tries to talk sense to Joe Manchin

As Sen. Joe Manchin III seeks to shrink one of our most promising anti-poverty policies — the expanded child tax credit — it’s widely accepted that he just has to do these things to ensure his political survival. After all, in his deep red state of West Virginia, Democrats like him must achieve distance from Washington liberals in any way possible, right?
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Kind
Person
Vicky Hartzler
Person
Ann Kirkpatrick
Person
Kevin Brady
Person
Jody Hice
Person
Ted Budd
Person
Cheri Bustos
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
John Yarmuth
Person
Lee Zeldin
Person
Karen Bass
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Anthony Gonzalez
Shore News Network

Here’s How Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema Fare In Their Own States

Both Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have seen their approval ratings slide in their home states in recent months, a new poll shows. While Manchin’s approval has fallen from 42% in late March to 41% now, Sinema’s has fallen from 48% to 42% over the same time frame, according to a Morning Consult survey released Monday. The two are the only Democratic senators who have vocally objected to numerous provisions in President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending package, leading to a months-long standoff with those in their party’s left wing over its size, scope, and prioritization relative to the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#House Democrats#U S Representatives#Gop#Democratic#Republicans
Vox

How screwed are Democrats in the Senate?

Democrats are terrified of what the future holds for them in the United States Senate. The party currently controls half the seats in the chamber, giving them, with Vice President Harris’s tie-breaking vote, the narrowest possible majority. But some in the party — like pollster David Shor, recently profiled by Ezra Klein in the New York Times — believe demographic trends put Democrats at grave risk of falling into a deep hole over the next two election cycles.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
The Week

Democrats have a race problem. It's not what they think.

Democrats are approaching panic. Frustrated by congressional wrangling and sagging presidential approval, the party is looking to reverse a trend that points toward heavy losses in 2022 and perhaps 2024, when former President Donald Trump seems likely to mount another bid for the White House. Political analyst David Shor has...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy