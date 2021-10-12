CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

How to Cook, Store and Reheat a Pre-Cooked Turkey

By Madeleine H. Burry
LIVESTRONG.com
LIVESTRONG.com
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t993T_0cPDY4bO00
Make sure to heat your pre-cooked turkey to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Image Credit: AlexRaths/iStock/GettyImages

If you're looking to save time and effort, an already cooked turkey simplifies one of the major projects involved in preparing Thanksgiving dinner. But pre-cooked doesn't mean you're off the hook entirely when it comes to preparation and food safety.

Here's what you need to know to ensure that you safely heat up your ready-to-serve turkey, avoiding the spread of foodborne illness.

Tip

Check the packaging on your already cooked bird. It should come with step-by-step instructions detailing how to safely heat up the turkey.

In many cases, an already cooked turkey arrives at your home frozen — so you won't be able to immediately carve and serve it up.

Instead, your first step will be to defrost the bird in the refrigerator. This takes time, so plan ahead: For every 5 pounds, it will take about 24 hours to thaw, according to the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture. So, a 15-pound turkey will take 3 full days to thaw out.

To thaw, keep the bird in its plastic packaging. Rest it on a cookie sheet in the refrigerator. Considering a thawed turkey can't sit in your fridge endlessly, time the process for your planned meal: Eat it within 3 to 5 days, per the University of Tennessee.

Warning

Always check the instructions on your frozen ready-to-serve turkey. There are exceptions to the "thaw first" rule: A frozen turkey that is stuffed should not be thawed, according to the USDA.

Because the turkey is already cooked, once it's fully thawed, you're free to serve it as-is.

Step 1:​ Thaw the turkey, following the instructions from above.

Step 2:​ Remove the bird from its wrapper.

Step 3:​ Carve and cut up turkey. You can eat fully pre-cooked turkey in meals like sandwiches and salads.

Warning

If you or your guests are immunosuppressed, avoid eating cold pre-cooked turkey meat, according to the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance. Instead, heat it up to an internal temp of 165 F before eating.

How long you cook a whole bird depends on its weight — a bigger turkey will require more time in the oven. To heat it up, follow these steps:

Step 1:​ Thaw the turkey, following the instructions above.

Step 2:​ Remove the wrapper and place the thawed, already cooked whole turkey in a roasting pan with the breast side up.

Step 3:​ Brush the turkey skin lightly with olive oil and place it in an oven preheated to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. (Note: Make sure not to reheat in an oven that's cooler than 325 degrees Fahrenheit, per the South Dakota State University Extension.)

Step 4:​ Add water to the bottom of the roasting pan to prevent the bird from drying out, per a recommendation from the New Jersey-based Hincks Turkey Farm.

Step 5:​ Reheat the turkey until it reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees, according to the USDA. This time will vary, depending on your oven and the size of the bird, but you'll want to cook the turkey for about 10 minutes per pound, according to Honey-B Ham, which sells smoked and fried turkeys.

Use this chart to estimate the cooking time on your already cooked bird:

*1.25 pounds of turkey per person is a good guideline for hungry guests, per the National Turkey Foundation (NTF).

Step 6:​ Peek in the oven after about an hour. If the turkey's skin is over-browning, cover the entire bird with foil.

Step 7:​ Check the turkey with a meat thermometer starting about 30 minutes before the recommended cooking time. Insert the thermometer into the thickest part of the breast and thigh to check for doneness. Don't let the thermometer tip touch the bone, because it may be hotter than the meat.

The USDA recommends cooking and reheating all poultry, including pre-cooked turkey, to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

Step 8:​ Once the bird is fully reheated, at 165 degrees, remove it from the oven.

Step 9:​ Let it rest for about 15 minutes. Then, carve and serve it.

Make Gravy

If desired, you can use the drippings from the bottom of the roaster pan to make homemade gravy. To thicken it, mix 1 tablespoon of cornstarch per 1 cup of drippings, per the Argo Starch website.

When it comes to stuffing and pre-cooked birds, the situation is complicated. A pre-cooked whole, stuffed turkey that has the USDA or a state mark of inspection is safe to eat, per the USDA.

But you'll want to avoid buying a pre-cooked, stuffed turkey from a local restaurant or caterer. That's because stuffing should ​not​ be prepared ahead.

Instead, you can prep the dry and wet stuffing ingredients separately and keep them in the fridge. Do not mix wet and dry ingredients until just before spooning the stuffing into the turkey cavity, per the USDA.

Spoon the stuffing in loosely — think: 3/4 cup of stuffing per pound of meat. The stuffing should be moist, because heat destroys bacteria better in a moist environment.

Tip

Use a food thermometer to make sure that both bird and stuffing reach 165 degrees, per the USDA.

If you've had a long and leisurely meal, you may have fewer options for saving than you think: Any turkey, stuffing or gravy that's been at room temperature longer than 2 hours should be discarded, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

How you store leftovers matters too when it comes to avoiding foodborne illness.

  1. Remove the meat from the bone and slice up the breast meat, per the University of Tennessee Extension. Legs and wings are OK to refrigerate as-is.
  2. Place leftovers in small and shallow containers, per the USDA — doing so helps them hit cooler temperatures in the fridge faster.
  3. Cover the top with plastic wrap or choose a container with a lid.

Tip

Roasted turkey should be eaten within 3 to 4 days, according to the University of Illinois Extension. That means that your Thanksgiving turkey should be eaten — or thrown away — by the Monday after the big holiday, per the USDA.

Before serving, leftovers should be reheated to an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

If you want to be able to enjoy leftovers for longer, freeze them.

If you're storing in the freezer, follow the same steps as the fridge method above.

As with the refrigerator, small and shallow containers are best for housing your leftovers, per the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.

Leftover turkey can be kept in the freezer for up to 6 months, according to the USDA.

The rule with reheating turkey — or any Thanksgiving leftovers — is simple: Heat up food until it reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the USDA. Use a food thermometer to check the temperature.

Frozen leftovers can be reheated without thawing them first, per the USDA. It'll just take longer than reheating thawed out foods.

Follow these steps from the USDA to reheat your turkey leftovers in the oven:

Step 1:​ Preheat the oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit or higher.

Step 2:​ Place the food in an oven-safe dish. You can add broth or water to the bottom of the dish to keep it moist. Covering the dish with aluminum foil or the dish's lid will also help with the turkey's moistness.

Step 3:​ Put the dish with turkey in the oven.

Step 4:​ Check the temperature using a food thermometer. The turkey is safely reheated and OK to eat when it reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

Follow these steps, per the USDA:

Step 1:​ Place the turkey in a microwave-safe dish.

Step 2:​ Cover the food, but vent the lid so steam can escape. You can add some water or stock at the bottom of the dish to help with moistness.

Step 3:​ Microwave the turkey. Be sure to rotate it to allow for more even heating. The time will vary depending on your microwave (and how much turkey you're reheating). Check the microwave manual for recommendations about cook time and power level.

Comments / 0

Related
LIVESTRONG.com

5 Health Benefits of Greek Yogurt

Think of Greek yogurt as the thicker, creamier version of your regular yogurt. Part of what makes Greek yogurt different than regular yogurt is that it is strained to remove the whey. When whey is removed, so is water, which creates a denser, more substantial product. There are plenty of...
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey Breast#Food Drink#Cook Store#Reheat#Usda
shefinds

This Is The One Canned Food You Should Stop Buying Immediately (It’s Loaded With Saturated Fat!)

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for people in the United States? Things like high cholesterol, obesity, and high blood pressure are all things that can put you at greater risk for having heart disease later in life. And on top of that, the traditional American lifestyle already leaves you susceptible. Between the high rates of obesity and the amount of sugars and preservatives in our food, it’s important to be proactive by leading a lifestyle that promotes heart health. That starts with your diet—knowing what you’re putting into your body and the effect it has on you is crucial.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
LIVESTRONG.com

The Best Vegetables to Roast, and How to Cook Them

Vegetables are truly delicious when roasted. Their flavors are enhanced by the roasting process — even their textures, as they get soft on the inside and a crispy golden brown on the outside. Using extra-virgin olive oil will keep the roasted vegetables from discoloring and maintain their lovely taste. And...
RECIPES
GeekyGadgets

Cook food to perfection with the Sous cooking assistant

Home chefs looking for a way to cook food to perfection may be interested in a new artificial intelligent cooking assistant aptly named Sous. The system is easy to set up and removes all the guesswork from your food cooking providing flawless results every time. “Timers and “feeling” are things of the past. With Sous, you’ll know exactly how to cook your meats so that you get perfect, mouth-watering meals. Every single time.” Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $69 or £51 (depending on current exchange rates).
LIFESTYLE
LIVESTRONG.com

Why a Dietitian Wants You to Eat Less Deli Meat

Fans of filet mignon and carne asada tacos will be happy to learn that beef isn't the one protein you should limit in your diet. It's processed meat. Although cold cuts may be a convenient, inexpensive protein for lunch on the go, Bonnie Taub-Dix, RD, author of ​​Read It Before You Eat It: Taking You from Label to Table,​ wants you to eat less highly processed meat, including sausage, hot dogs and deli meat.
FOOD & DRINKS
LIVESTRONG.com

Candy Nutrition: The Ultimate Guide

Almost everyone in the U.S. reports eating some candy each year — 97 percent of Americans, to be exact, according to a January 2015 report in the journal ​Advances in Nutrition​. Depriving yourself of foods that you love has the potential to backfire and cause you to eat more once...
FOOD & DRINKS
adventurecycling.org

How to Cook with Fire

When I was 23, I bought a one-way ticket to Alaska with the idea that I would ride south for a while. I arrived in Anchorage with my bike and four overloaded bags of gear. After about a week, I stopped outside a post office, took everything out of my bags, and assessed the situation. Did I really need that extra fleece? And all those paperback books? I stared down at my camping stove with its cumbersome fuel canisters. I stuffed the stove and a few pounds of extra gear into a cardboard box, mailed it to my parents’ house, and kept riding south.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Simply Recipes

A Guide to Tofu: How to Press, Prep, and Cook Different Tofu Types and Textures

Tofu is an affordable, minimally-processed source of protein—a wonder among plants! Invented in China over 2,000 years ago and likely inspired by Mongolia’s cheesemakers, it’s absolutely delicious once you know how to work with it. The tofu most commonly used for cooking comes in plastic packages in soft, medium-firm, firm,...
RECIPES
explore-mag.com

How to Cook a Delicious Campfire Shakshouka (Full Recipe & Video)

Eating healthy and enjoyable meals does not have to be exclusive to your home. With the right ingredients and some simple kitchen supplies, you can create delicious meals outdoors. Campfire cooking is a fun experience, but it does not have to be limited to conventional meals like hot dogs and...
RECIPES
LIVESTRONG.com

2 Ways to Cook a Whole Turkey Without an Oven Bag

Faced with a turkey that needs roasting, many home cooks turn to a not-so-secret weapon: An oven-safe cooking bag. Using one yields a moist, juicy bird — and not to mention, cuts down on cleanup. But cooking turkey in an oven bag is not without its drawbacks. For instance, you...
FOOD & DRINKS
LIVESTRONG.com

LIVESTRONG.com

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The food, fitness & wellness site that helps you #LiveStrongLiveWell

 https://www.livestrong.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy