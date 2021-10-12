Oregon reports record-high daily COVID deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon logged its highest number of COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday than any other single-day total since the start of the pandemic.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 82 new COVID-related deaths, saying the high figure was partly due to a “death data reconciliation.”

Oregon’s COVID death toll is now 4,084.

There were 1,413 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 345,344, the OHA said.

There were 585 COVID hospitalizations across Oregon, which was a decrease of 59 from the previous day, and 149 patients in ICU beds, which was a decrease of 21. There were 56 available adult ICU beds out of 682 total (8% availability) and 298 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,117 (7% availability).

OHA reported 10,629 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Oct. 11. The seven-day running average is now 10,352 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,121,602 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,923,609 doses of Moderna and 221,073 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

To date, 2,773,754 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,556,839 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday were in the following counties: Benton (34), Clackamas (83), Clatsop (4), Columbia (14), Coos (34), Crook (63), Curry (3), Deschutes (92), Douglas (39), Gilliam (2), Grant (17), Harney (21), Hood River (9), Jackson (63), Jefferson (13), Josephine (24), Klamath (84), Lake (14), Lane (119), Lincoln (8), Linn (48), Malheur (45), Marion (112), Morrow (10), Multnomah (118), Polk (64), Sherman (2), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (96), Union (8), Wallowa (5), Wasco (28), Washington (83) and Yamhill (51).

Oregon’s 4,003rd COVID-19 related death is an 86-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on Sept. 16 and died on Sept. 30 at his residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,004th COVID-19 related death is a 57-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on Sept. 14 and died on Sept. 23 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,005th COVID-19 related death is a 43-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on Sept. 8 and died on Sept. 19 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,006th COVID-19 related death is a 50-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on Aug. 3 and died on Aug. 19 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,007 th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on July 31 and died on Sept. 19 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,008th COVID-19 related death is a 76-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 24, 2020 and died on Nov. 29, 2020 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,009th COVID-19 related death is a 60-year-old man from Benton County who tested positive on Sept. 20 and died on Oct. 3 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,010th COVID-19 related death is an 81-year-old woman from Baker County who tested positive on Sept. 27 and died on Oct. 11 at St. Alphonsus Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,011th COVID-19 related death is a 56-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on Aug. 14 and died on Sept. 5 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,012nd COVID-19 related death is a 76-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died on Sept. 2 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,013rd COVID-19 related death is an 88-year-old man from Coos County who tested positive on Oct. 6 and died on Oct. 11 at Bay Area Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,014th COVID-19 related death is an 84-year-old man from Coos County who tested positive on Oct. 1 and died on Oct. 8 at Bay Area Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,015th COVID-19 related death is a 94-year-old man from Coos County who tested positive on Sept. 23 and died on Oct. 9 at Bay Area Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,016th COVID-19 related death is a 94-year-old man from Coos County who tested positive on Sept. 19 and died on Oct. 9 at Bay Area Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,017th COVID-19 related death is a 35-year-old man from Coos County who died on Sept. 6 at Providence St Vincent Medical Center; date of positive test is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,018th COVID-19 related death is a 74-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on Sept. 25 and died on Oct. 8 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,019th COVID-19 related death is an 83-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on Sept. 21 and died on Oct. 2 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,020th COVID-19 related death is an 89-year-old woman from Columbia County who tested positive on Dec. 6, 2020 and died on April 14, 2021 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,021st COVID-19 related death is a 73-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on Aug. 26 and died on Sept. 20 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,022nd COVID-19 related death is a 90-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on Aug. 21 and died on Sept. 21 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,023rd COVID-19 related death is a 76-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on Aug. 18 and died on Oct. 6 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,024th COVID-19 related death is an 80-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on Sept. 9 and died on Oct. 6 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,025th COVID-19 related death is a 94-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on Sept. 1 and died on Sept. 19 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,026th COVID-19 related death is an 86-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on Aug. 31 and died on Sept. 20 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,027th COVID-19 related death is a 76-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on Sept. 11 and died on Sept. 28 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,028th COVID-19 related death is an 84-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 20 and died on Oct. 8 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,029th COVID-19 related death is a 72-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 16 and died on Sept. 18 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,030th COVID-19 related death is a 53-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 30 and died on Oct. 11 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,031st COVID-19 related death is a 95-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 28 and died on Oct. 11 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,032nd COVID-19 related death is a 76-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 12 and died on Sept. 24 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,033rd COVID-19 related death is a 97-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 9, 2020 and died on Dec. 17, 2020 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,034th COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old woman from Lake County who tested positive on Sept. 21 and died on Sept. 27 at Lake District Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,035th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive on Sept. 21 and died on Oct. 8 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,036th COVID-19 related death is a 75-year-old man from Lane County who first became symptomatic on Sept. 14 and died on Oct. 3 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,037 th COVID-19 related death is a 67-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive on Aug. 8 and died on Sept. 5 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,038 th COVID-19 related death is a 77-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Sept. 27 and died on Oct. 8 at Asante Three River Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,039 th COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on March 24 and died on April 7 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,040th COVID-19 related death is a 60-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on March 23 and died on May 16 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,041st COVID-19 related death is an 86-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 7 and died on Oct. 10 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,042nd COVID-19 related death is a 96-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Sept. 13 and died on Oct. 1 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,043rd COVID-19 related death is an 81-year-old woman from Grant County who tested positive on Oct. 7 and died on Oct. 9 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,044th COVID-19 related death is an 84-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 30, 2020 and died on Dec. 17, 2020 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,045th COVID-19 related death is a 75-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 28 and died on Oct. 2 at Legacy Silverton Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,046th COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 24 and died on Oct. 8 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,047th COVID-19 related death is a 52-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 13 and died on Oct. 4 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,048th COVID-19 related death is a 70-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 7 and died on Oct. 6 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,049th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old woman from Malheur County who tested positive on Sept. 24 and died on Oct. 6 at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,050th COVID-19 related death is an 85-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Oct. 3 and died on Oct. 6 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,051st COVID-19 related death is an 84-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on Sept. 23 and died on Sept. 29 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,052nd COVID-19 related death is an 81-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on Sept. 13 and died on Sept. 24 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,053rd COVID-19 related death is a 68-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Sept. 2 and died on Oct. 4 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,054th COVID-19 related death is a 76-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Sept. 9 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,055th COVID-19 related death is a 67-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Aug. 26 and died on Sept. 26 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,056th COVID-19 related death is a 58-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on July 31 and died on Aug. 20 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,057th COVID-19 related death is a 64-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 22 and died on Oct. 10 at Legacy Silverton Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,058th COVID-19 related death is a 68-year-old man from Marion County who died on Nov. 25, 2020 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,059th COVID-19 related death is a 77-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 26 and died on Sept. 4 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,060th COVID-19 related death is an 83-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 12 and died on Sept. 23 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,061st COVID-19 related death is a 51-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 8 and died on Sept. 19 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,062nd COVID-19 related death is a 49-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 31 and died on Sept. 24. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,063rd COVID-19 related death is a 68-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on July 30 and died on Aug. 23 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,064th COVID-19 related death is a 70-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 30 and died on May 7 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,065th COVID-19 related death is a 48-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 2 and died on May 1 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,066th COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on March 18 and died on March 19 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,067th COVID-19 related death is a 92-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 15 and died on Oct. 5 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,068th COVID-19 related death is a 92-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 23 and died on Oct. 2 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,069th COVID-19 related death is a 74-year-old woman from Polk County who tested positive on Sept. 19 and died on Oct. 4 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,070th COVID-19 related death is a 67-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive on Sept. 15 and died on Oct. 8 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,071st COVID-19 related death is a 52-year-old woman from Polk County who tested positive on Sept. 14 and died on Oct. 9 at Salem Hospital. She had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,072nd COVID-19 related death is a 91-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 9 and died on Sept. 26 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,073rd COVID-19 related death is a 55-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 9 and died on Sept. 29 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,074th COVID-19 related death is a 71-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 7 and died on Sept. 14 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,075th COVID-19 related death is a 51-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 3 and died on Oct. 1 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,076th COVID-19 related death is a 53-year-old woman from Union County who tested positive on July 30 and died on Aug. 8 at Grande Ronde Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,077th COVID-19 related death is a 66-year-old man from Union County who tested positive on Sept. 27 and died on Oct. 11 at Grande Ronde Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,078th COVID-19 related death is a 52-year-old woman from Union County who tested positive on Sept. 15 and died on Oct. 9 at Grande Ronde Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,079th COVID-19 related death is a 76-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on Sept. 30 and died on Oct. 6 at Good Shepherd Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,080th COVID-19 related death is a 72-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 31 and died on Oct. 2 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,081st COVID-19 related death is a 77-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Nov. 20, 2020 and died on Dec. 5, 2020 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,082nd COVID-19 related death is a 58-year-old man from Tillamook County who tested positive on Sept. 8 and died on Oct. 5 at OHSU Hillsboro Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,083rd COVID-19 related death is an 85-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 24 and died on Oct. 7 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,084th COVID-19 related death is a 57-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 17 and died on Sept. 27 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

