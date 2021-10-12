CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pismo Beach, CA

Pismo Beach celebrates 75th birthday with Gala

By Kiki Reyes
KSBY News
KSBY News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JkWqZ_0cPDXTNH00

The City of Pismo Beach’s 75th Anniversary gala will be held at Pismo Beach Plaza on Friday, Oct. 15 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

It is a kick off for the annual Clam Festival.

The event will include a 75th anniversary show and presentation of the city throughout the years, a Wine & Beer Cocktail Hour, a gourmet dinner, a firework show, as well as dancing.

The Clam Festival will take place at Pismo Beach pier on Oct. 16 and 17.

This year's event includes a Chowder Cookoff , live entertainment, parade, wine and brews, and more.

Both events will be complying with COVID- 19 protocols encouraging masks and social distancing.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Government
City
Pismo Beach, CA
Pismo Beach, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Cocktail#Wine#Gourmet#Covid
KSBY News

KSBY News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
774K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy