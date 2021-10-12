CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

D-Patrick donates $2,500 to Chemo Buddies

By Seth Austin
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – D-Patrick Ford/Lincoln presented a check for $2,500 to Chemo Buddies on Tuesday.

Chemo Buddies was started in 2011 when Karen Williams and her sister Jill Kincaid went through Chemo together. They noticed a lot of people in the room were getting chemo alone and founded the organization so that no one would have to go through it alone.

Officials say the money will go to keeping chemo buddies in treatment rooms, supplies and other Chemo Buddies programs such as Shuttle Buddies.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

