McClain: Three to watch for Texans

INDIANAPOLIS — John McClain breaks down the matchups in Sunday's Texans-Colts game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Coach Frank Reich has three backs he can count on. Jonathan Taylor is their leading rusher with 327 yards, a 4.5-yard average per carry and two touchdowns. He can run inside or outside. He’s shifty, makes quick cuts and has tremendous acceleration. He breaks tackles on the second level and turns them into long gains. Nyheim Hines and Marlon Mack have combined for 173 yards off the bench. Hines is a terrific receiver. Carson Wentz is a pocket passer who doesn’t hesitate to take off. He’s run 16 times for 73 yards. Reich demands balance on offense. The Colts are tied for 15th in yards (363.4 a game), including 13th in rushing (114.2 rushing). The Texans are better on run defense than last season when they were the NFL’s worst. They enter the Indianapolis game 26th in yards (391.8), including 26th against the run (134.8). The linemen need to do a better job of gap control. The linebackers need to get to the ball quicker and tackle better. The secondary is good at supporting the run.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO