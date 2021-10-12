CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
McClain: Three to watch for Texans

By John McClain
Houston Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don’t know about you, but there are three players I’d like to see more of when the Texans play at Indianapolis on Sunday. Based on their performances in the three-point loss to New England, I’m eager to see what receiver Chris Moore, tight end Antony Auclair and defensive end Jonathan Greenard can do against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

