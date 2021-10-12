Nassau County Man Accused Of Robbing Long Island Bank

A suspect has been charged after a midday bank robbery on Long Island earlier this month.

It happened Saturday, Oct. 2 in Smithtown.

The suspect entered TD Bank, located at 714 Smithtown Bypass, at approximately 11:50 a.m. and handed a teller a note indicating he had a gun and demanding cash, Suffolk County Police said.

The teller complied with the suspect’s demands and gave him cash from the drawer, according to police. The robber fled on foot.

On Tuesday, Oct. 12, Suffolk County Police announced that following an investigation, Major Case Unit detectives arrested Philip Ferrito for robbing the bank.

Ferrito, age 40, of North Massapequa, will be held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.