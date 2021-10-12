CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abington Township, PA

Despite Still Not Having Announced His Run, Abington’s Josh Shapiro is Presumptive Democratic Nomination for Governor

By Christine Tarlecki
MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 7 days ago
Abington’s Josh Shapiro has managed to achieve something that is virtually unprecedented in modern Pennsylvania Democratic politics, writes Andrew Seidman for The Philadelphia Inquirer. He has practically secured the Democratic nomination for governor without a serious challenge—despite yet having announced his run. However, despite the uniqueness of the situation, his...

