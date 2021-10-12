Eiterman Road Closed for University Boulevard Roundabout

J E F F E R S O N C O U N T Y H I G H W A Y D E P A R T M E N T J E F F E R S O N C O U N T Y , I N D I A N A Road Closure Notice County Road 700 N Between SR 7 and Breeding Rd Paper Mill Road Between JA Berry Lane and 500 N Shun Pike Road Between Hutchinson Lane and Dawson Smith Road We will be applying a sealant to the above mentioned roads during the daytime working hours. One side of the road will be done at a time and will be impassable from 30 minutes to 3 hours. Residents please plan accordingly, as no traffic will be allowed on the treated surface until completely dry. This is in effect for Tuesday, October 19, 2021 through Thursday, October 21, 2021. Road closure signs will be posted. Weather Permitting Jefferson County Highway Department.

TRAFFIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO