CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Eiterman Road Closed for University Boulevard Roundabout

dublinohiousa.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting Monday, Oct. 18, Eiterman Road north of Shier Rings Road will be closed between Sutphen Realty LLC and

dublinohiousa.gov

Comments / 0

Related
KRMS Radio

VFW Road Closed In Eldon Area

Weather permitting, repairs continue today along VFW Road in the Eldon Area. Miller County Presiding Commissioner Tom Wright says the closure will stretch from the intersection of 54/52 to Cender Road. The roadway is expected to be closed through today and re-opening to traffic on Friday.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

East Joppa Road closed, use Cromwell Bridge Road

Update — 9:15 a.m: Roads in the area of Loch Raven Blvd & East Joppa Road have been reopened. Police will provide more details once they have concluded their investigation. Northbound Loch Raven Blvd at E. Joppa Road is currently closed due to police activity in the area.
TRAFFIC
CBS Sacramento

Silicon Spill Closes Part Of Elder Creek Road In Sacramento Closed

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Crews say they are in the process of cleaning up a spill that was found in a Sacramento street early Thursday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/Ae8jJdCoGg — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) October 21, 2021 The scene is near Elder Creek Road and Younger Creek Drive. Sacramento Fire say their crews responded to the scene. Initially there was some thought that the substance could be hazardous, but it was soon found to be some type of silicone. Eastbound Elder Creek Road is closed from Younger Creek Drive to South Watt Avenue as crews clean up the extremely slipper substance. More information to come.
SACRAMENTO, CA
kingstonthisweek.com

Petawawa in favour of five-leg roundabout at Mohns/Hilda/Doran intersection with boulevard

PETAWAWA – The town has endorsed the continuation of the environmental assessment process and detailed design work for two roundabouts along Petawawa Boulevard. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Petawawa council unanimously passed a motion to this effect Oct. 18 following a presentation...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roundabout#Eiterman Road Closed#Sutphen Realty Llc#6262 Eiterman Road
Midland Daily News

Midland roads to close for funeral procession

Select roads in Midland will close around noon today to make way for a funeral procession for retired Midland City firefighter Lt. Timothy Longlet. There will be large funeral procession going from Midland Evangelical Free Church to Longlet’s final resting place within Midland City Cemetery. The Midland Police Department said...
MIDLAND, MI
Bismarck Tribune

$6.4 million road project with roundabout completed in Mandan

Officials have completed a $6.4 million reconstruction of portions of state Highway 1806 and Old Red Trail in Mandan. The project paid for with a mix of local, state and federal money included reconstruction and widening of the highway and Old Red Trail, improved lighting and signage, and construction of a roundabout near the Starion Sports Complex.
MANDAN, ND
Lima News

Section of Amherst Road closing Wednesday

PERRY TOWNSHIP — Amherst Road between Schooler and Crabb roads will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 for paving. Emergency vehicles and school transportation will have access during closure.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
953wiki.com

Roads on the Hilltop Closed For Sealant Application

J E F F E R S O N C O U N T Y H I G H W A Y D E P A R T M E N T J E F F E R S O N C O U N T Y , I N D I A N A Road Closure Notice County Road 700 N Between SR 7 and Breeding Rd Paper Mill Road Between JA Berry Lane and 500 N Shun Pike Road Between Hutchinson Lane and Dawson Smith Road We will be applying a sealant to the above mentioned roads during the daytime working hours. One side of the road will be done at a time and will be impassable from 30 minutes to 3 hours. Residents please plan accordingly, as no traffic will be allowed on the treated surface until completely dry. This is in effect for Tuesday, October 19, 2021 through Thursday, October 21, 2021. Road closure signs will be posted. Weather Permitting Jefferson County Highway Department.
TRAFFIC
gentillymessenger.com

Traffic advisory: Eastbound lane on Robert E. Lee Boulevard to close for waterline work

Beginning Monday (Oct. 18) at 7 a.m., weather permitting, Department of Public Works contractor Command Construction Industries will temporarily limit eastbound traffic to one lane on the 2400 and 2500 blocks of Robert E. Lee Boulevard, between Music and Painters streets. The eastbound lane adjacent to the parking lane will...
TRAFFIC
WETM

Corning roads closing for construction

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Several streets in the City of Corning will be closing for construction in the coming weeks. Chestnut Street from W. Sixth Street to its end, as well as W. Fourth Street from State Street to Washington Street will be closed on Monday, Oct. 18, Friday, Oct. 22, and Saturday, Oct. 23.
CORNING, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

I-81 comment window closes with firm opposition to roundabout near MLK school

Thursday marked the final day for the public comment period on the Interstate 81 project. Area lawmakers and activists have been vocal lately regarding specific concerns about a roundabout in the plan. The state Department of Transportation's latest plan, released in July, calls for tearing down the existing viaduct between...
SYRACUSE, NY
Sequim Gazette

Woodcock Road roundabout project to begin this month

Construction will begin soon on the first roundabout in unincorporated Clallam County just north of Sequim. In planning for a few years, work on the roundabout at Woodcock Road and Sequim-Dungeness Way begins Oct. 21 and tentatively finishes by March 22. Ross Tyler, Clallam County director of public works/county engineer,...
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
arlnow.com

Portion of Glebe Road Closed After Crash

(Updated at 9:50 a.m.) All lanes of N. Glebe Road were closed at 24th Road N., between Langston Blvd and Marymount University, due to a reported crash this morning. Arlington Alert reported the crash and closure shortly after 7 a.m. Since then, the northbound lanes have reopened while the southbound lanes remain closed.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Dayton Daily News

Crash closes I-75 south near Edwin C. Moses Boulevard in Dayton

A crash Tuesday morning closed I-75 south near Nicholas Road/Edwin C. Moses Boulevard in Dayton. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the closure at 7:08 a.m. Motorists are advised to use an alternative route. It is not clear how many vehicles are involved or if any injuries were reported. We...
DAYTON, OH
westkentuckystar.com

Section of Old Hinkleville Road to close Monday

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is planning an extended closure of Old Hinklevile Road in western McCracken County beginning October 18. Old Hinkleville Road will be closed to through traffic beginning at 7:30 a.m. to allow for a double-barrel culvert that carries a tributary to the West Fork of Massac Creek to be replaced with a pre-fabricated aluminum arch culvert.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Republic

Roads to close for paving

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Roads within “The Orchard” and “Colony Parke” subdivisions will be under construction for an asphalt overlay beginning Friday and Saturday and on Monday from 8 a.m. until sunset, weather permitting. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if at possible. The Bartholomew County Highway Department requests that...
COLUMBUS, IN
WTAJ

Tractor-trailer closes part of River Road in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — River Road in Clearfield is closed Monday afternoon due to a stuck tractor-trailer, according to the Lawrence Township Volunteer Fire Company. The fire company said the truck attempted to turn around before hitting the train bridge, but got stuck after leaving the road. The entire roadway will be closed until […]
CLEARFIELD, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy