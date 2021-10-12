CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williams: Our democracy is being torched. A survey out of UVA suggests many voters are willing to watch it burn.

By MICHAEL PAUL WILLIAMS Richmond Times-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA falsehood-fed fire is engulfing American democracy, where more than half of Trump voters -- and 4 out of 10 Biden voters -- support secession from the union. Those startling numbers are from an online survey by the University of Virginia Center for Politics in partnership with Project Home Fire, an initiative "dedicated to finding common ground in American politics."

