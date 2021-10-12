Watch: Bruno Fernandes assists as Portugal take four-goal lead vs. Luxembourg
It’s turning out to be quite the evening for some of Manchester United’s international players, with the Portuguese stars running riot against European minnows Luxembourg. Cristiano Ronaldo gave his side the lead in the opening exchanges before doubling their lead just minutes later from the penalty spot. Bruno Fernandes, who joined Ronaldo in the starting eleven, also scored in the first half as Fernando Santos’ side when into the interval with a comfortable three-goal cushion.www.yardbarker.com
