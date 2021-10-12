Columbus-area school district changes COVID mask policy from mandated to optional
Citing a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Troup County School System is changing its mask policy from mandatory to optional. The district announced in a news release Tuesday that beginning Oct. 18, wearing masks in its buildings will be optional but highly recommended. A federal order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requires masks to be worn on school buses.www.ledger-enquirer.com
