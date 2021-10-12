Vikings Territory Breakdown S4E6: When a Win over the Lion Is Kind of a Loss

We opined on Sunday morning the Minnesota Vikings could topple the Cleveland Browns if they stopped the run. They didn’t, and they lost, 14-7. The Browns gouged the Vikings for 184 yards on the ground – the seventh-most allowed in a game by a Mike Zimmer-led Vikings team during his Minnesota tenure. On Sunday, and in the six other games when an opponent rushed for more yards than that, the Vikings have lost under Zimmer. Per his brand of football, the Vikings cannot win when the opposition runs roughshod with its tailbacks. In fact, that’s what Zimmer prefers to do with others. That is – his team conducts the run-heavy operations, laying the framework for victory.

NFL ・ 15 DAYS AGO