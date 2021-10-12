CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings Territory Breakdown S4E6: When a Win over the Lion Is Kind of a Loss

By Joe Oberle
VikingsTerritory
VikingsTerritory
 7 days ago
Joe Oberle and the Star Tribune’s Mark Craig talk in the weeks Vikings Territory Breakdown Vikings win over lions feels like a loss. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Detroit Lions (like they have for eight consecutive times) at home this past Sunday, but there wasn’t much celebrating in the streets. If you happened to see Vikings fans destroying the downtown Minneapolis area it wasn’t out of victorious revelry, it would have been borne from a sense of frustrated near defeat. The Vikings escaped with a 19-17 victory on the toes of kicker Greg Joseph, who kicked a 54-yard field goal as time ran out only to have his teammates lift and carry him off the field.

